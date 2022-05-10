"Many different reasons!" - Rio Ferdinand explains why Paul Pogba shouldn't swap Manchester United for arch-rivals Manchester City 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand doesn't see Paul Pogba joining Manchester City this summer. He warned that the Frenchman 'wouldn't be able to go out' if a transfer went through.

Pogba is widely expected to leave Old Trafford for a second time this summer, having rejoined the club on a then-world record transfer of £89.3 million from Juventus in 2016.

He has been linked with PSG and Real Madrid. However, fans were in shock when reports (Sky Sports) emerged last week that the Sky Blues were willing to offer the 29-year-old a four-year contract.

Ferdinand, though, has rubbished the links, claiming that crossing the divide could result in a 'circus'. Speaking on his YouTube show 'Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE' (via Manchester Evening News) he said:

“I just don't think Pep takes Paul Pogba. If he makes that move and takes Paul Pogba, I’ll be very surprised, because of the circus surrounding leaving Man United and going to City."

Carlos Tevez was the last player to swap Old Trafford for the Etihad when he controversially jumped ship in 2009. That enraged the United faithful as Tevez became their arch-enemy.

Ferdinand hinted that Pogba, too, could face similar hostility if he ends up joining City. The 43-year-old also added that the Frenchman won't stand a chance in Pep Guardiola's team due to the intense competition for places. He added:

“Even with the way the team is playing, he’s going to have to play in front of Bernardo Silva, who’s probably been one of their best two players this season, or Kevin De Bruyne. I don’t see where he’s going to play when the two best players in the team this season are playing in his position. So just from a tactical perspective, I don’t see it. I don’t think it’s a fit at all, for many different reasons. He’d have to live in London and travel up; he wouldn’t be able to go out in Manchester!”

Pogba could also move abroad, but no decision has been made yet.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba to return to France?

PSG have expressed interest in bringing Manchester United's Paul Pogba back to his home country of France, where he has never played at a senior level.

The midfielder wants a Real Madrid move, but the Spanish champions are seemingly not interested. So he'll probably have to choose between Paris or return to Juventus.

