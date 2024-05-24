Marc-Andre ter Stegen hits back at rumours suggesting he complained to Barcelona board about Xavi's management

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has rubbished reports of complaining about outgoing manager Xavi for his management. The Spaniard has been removed as the club boss.

Interestingly, Xavi had announced his initial departure following the 5-2 La Liga home defeat to Villarreal earlier this year before saying recently that he would continue beyond the season.

However, Barca have announced on their website on Friday (May 24) that the Spaniard won't be at the helm next season. Meanwhile, there were reports that Ter Stegen complained to president Joan Laporta about Xavi's managerial style.

The German, though, has vehemently rejected the reports, tweeting (as translated from Spanish):

"The story published by 'Barca Reservat' directly attacks my personal values, and I will not tolerate someone using my name to create bad vibes based on false information. If I ever want to say or report something, I will always be very direct with the person."

Xavi is set to be succeeded by former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, who has been out of work since leaving the Germany job late last year.

What Xavi said about leaving Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi has been removed from his job, as mentioned by the club on their website, following a meeting with president Joan Laporta and others, including sporting director Deco.

The Spaniard said before his final game as Barca boss at Sevilla on Sunday (May 26) that he's proud of his achievements at the club during his two and a half years in charge. Xavi said (as per Barca Blaugranes):

“Dear fans, my time on the Barça bench will end on Sunday. It’s never easy to leave the club of your life, but I do it very proudly, after two and a half years at the head of a dressing room that has been like a second family.

“I want to thank the support and affection of the fans, who have always been by my side and have always shown me the same love as during my time as a footballer.

“From Sunday, I will be one more culer (Barcelona supporter) in the stands, either now at the Olympic Stadium or in a few months at the Nou Camp. Because before I am a player or a coach, I am a Barcelona fan, and I only want the best for the club of my life, which will always have me at its disposal.

Admitting that the season didn't go as planned, he added:

“This season things didn’t go as we wanted, but we put our heads together and helped grow a new generation of young footballers from La Masia who inspire all of us Barcelona fans."

Xavi led the side to La Liga and Supercopa Espana titles last season, but this campaign is set to be a trophyless one.