Mason Mount set to sign new long-term contract after breakthrough talks with Chelsea: Reports

After a breakthrough in talks, Chelsea are optimistic that Mason Mount will sign a new long-term contract. The England star has been linked with Man City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in recent weeks amid reports that he is unhappy at Stamford Bridge. According to reports, the club is in talks with Mount, 22, and all parties are confident that the offer, which is currently on the table, will be accepted.

The Champions League holders have offered him a new and enhanced contract to replace his previous contract, which expires in the summer of 2024. Chelsea values Mount at around £70 million, according to the source. In the 3-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend, he returned to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

It was his first start since scoring his first senior hat-trick against Norwich City in a 7-0 thrashing just over a month ago. Following his breakout season under Frank Lampard in 2019-20, the forward has remained a prominent player under Tuchel. Mount has not started as many games under Tuchel, but he is definitely still a part of Tuchel's plans and a valuable member of the team.

Chelsea are confident that Mason Mount will accept a new enhanced contract offer

Mason Mount in action for Chelsea

He started in the Champions League final victory over Man City last season and assisted with the game's only goal. Mount scored nine goals and added nine assists in 54 games across all domestic competitions last season. His role in the Champions League winning side was a vital one and Chelsea will not let such a star leave so easily.

He was also a significant member of England's European Championship-winning team under Gareth Southgate. In 120 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, the Portsmouth native has 20 goals and 17 assists. Before making his debut at Stamford Bridge for the club, he had loan spells with Vitesse Arnhem and Lampard's Derby County.

Mason Mount has only played 512 minutes in the Premier League this season, but Chelsea still want to keep him at the club despite his lack of playing time. Chelsea have presented the player with a new contract offer, which the club believe will be acceptable to the player.

