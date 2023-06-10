Mats Hummels makes honest admission as Manchester City win first Champions League

Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels congratulated Manchester City as they won the UEFA Champions League for the first time by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday (June 10).

Rodri scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute. City also won the treble, as they had already won the FA Cup and Premier League.

Hummels congratulated the Sky Blue through his Twitter post. He also congratulated former Dortmund trio Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gundogan. The German central defender tweeted:

"The best team this season, the deserved winner of the @ChampionsLeague. Congrats to Manchester City and my former teammates @IlkayGuendogan @ErlingHaaland and Manu Akanji."

Manchester City have been phenomenal this season, and all three of Haaland, Gundogan and Akanji were crucial for the team. The Norwegian scored 52 goals across competitions in his first season at the club.

Apart from scoring a Premier League-record 36 times, Haaland scored 12 in the Champions League. Gundogan scored 11 goals, including an FA Cup final brace, and provided seven assists in 51 games.

Akanji, meanwhile, was a mainstay in defence, helping the team keep 22 clean sheets in 48 games across competitions.

Pep Guardiola created multiple pieces of history as he leads Manchester City to Champions League glory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has now won the treble twice in his career. Apart from the triumph this season, he had led Barcelona to the treble in the 2008-09 season.

Guardiola is the first manager in history to win the European treble with two different clubs, a stunning achievement, to say the least. He's also the sixth manager to win the Champions League with two different clubs.

Ernst Happel did it with Hamburg and Feyenoord. Ottmar Hitzfield won the competition with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Jose Mourinho achieved the feat with Porto and Inter Milan. Jupp Heyenckes won with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti won the competition with AC Milan and Real Madrid. Guardiola has now done it with Barcelona and the Cityzens.

