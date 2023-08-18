"Matter of time" - Fabrizio Romano claims PL star is 'getting closer' to joining Barcelona on loan this summer

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo is reportedly nearing a loan move to Barcelona this summer.

Cancelo has been linked to Barca in recent weeks and it seems his future lies away from the Etihad. He was loaned to Bayern Munich for six months in January 2023 and returned to Manchester City this summer.

Cancelo traveled with the squad for the pre-season tour but with the transfer window closing in less than a fortnight, Manchester City are open to cashing in on him. Barca and City have been in talks for a while but the obligation-to-buy clause has proven to be a hurdle.

Barcelona simply haven't been open to paying the fee that the Cityzens are demanding to make the transfer permanent in 2024. But Fabrizio Romano claims there has been a breakthrough in talks and that there will be an option, rather than an obligation, to buy in the contract.

The Catalan giants and the English side are still in talks regarding salary coverage and loan fees. Cancelo supposedly earns £250,000 per week at the Etihad (h/t Spotrac) after signing a five-and-a-half-year deal in February 2022.

But Romano says the transfer is only a 'matter of time'. His tweet on X read:

"João Cancelo to Barça, matter of time. Negotiations are advanced with City — no agreement yet on salary coverage & loan fee but getting closer. João wants Barça, not negotiating with any other club. Deal will include buy option clause not mandatory. Talks ongoing."

Cancelo has registered nine goals and 22 assists in 154 games for Manchester City, winning five trophies.

Xavi highlights main objective for Barcelona this season

Xavi Hernandez has stated that playing 'better football' is Barcelona's main objective for the 2023-24 season.

Last campaign, Barcelona won the league title and the Supercopa de Espana, beating Real Madrid 3-1 in the final. Speaking at a press conference ahead of his team's league game against Cadiz on 20 August, Xavi said, via Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"The main objective is for the team to play better football. This takes time and maturity. Last year we played well, but we did not play so well in a few other games. We have to try to play like we did in the Super Cup against Madrid."

One thing that will help Barca solidify their team is the arrival of a new specialist right-back. Xavi has had to play the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde in that position in the absence of a right-back that he trusts.

It remains to be seen if Joao Cancelo will be the fix Xavi has been looking for down the right-hand side of his defense.