Maurizio Sarri keen on reuniting with 21-year-old Chelsea star at Lazio - Reports

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel and could reconsider his future at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via The Laziali), former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is keen on reuniting with Callum Hudson-Odoi at Lazio next season. The youngster became a regular member of the Blues' first team during the Italian's stint with the club and could therefore be enticed into a move to Serie A.

Hudson-Odoi rose through the youth ranks at Chelsea before making his debut for the club during the 2017-18 campaign. He became a prominent member of the club's squad during the 2018-19 campaign under Sarri's management. He made 24 appearances and scored five goals in all competitions for the Blues that season.

The Englishman was considered to be the next big thing at Chelsea. His pace, dribbling, and fearlessness made him a huge asset to the club. However, in recent years, he has struggled to live up to expectations and has subsequently failed to nail down a regular place in the club's starting line-up.

The winger is currently behind the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Christian Pulisic in the pecking order at Chelsea. He has made 28 appearances and scored just three goals for the club in all competitions this season.

Lazio have endured an up-and-down 2021-22 campaign under Maurizio Sarri. The club currently occupy seventh place in the Serie A table, seven points behind fourth-placed Juventus.

Sarri is believed to be keen on bolstering his squad in the summer as he wants his side to mount a serious challenge for the Champions League places next season.

Tammy Abraham has been in scintillating form for AS Roma this season

Callum Hudson-Odoi could follow in the footsteps of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

Abraham left Chelsea to join AS Roma last summer in a deal worth £34 million. The striker scored 18 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions for the Blues during the 2019-20 season. However, he fell behind Timo Werner in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the German joined the club from RB Leipzig in 2020.

Abraham opted to leave the Blues and join a club where he would become a regular starter. The England international has enjoyed an incredible season with AS Roma so far, scoring 19 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side.

Meanwhile, Fikayo Tomori joined AC Milan on a six-month loan deal in January 2021 after growing frustrated with the lack of playing time at Chelsea. The 24-year-old produced a number of impressive performances during his loan spell with the Serie A club.

Tomori earned himself a permanent move to AC Milan in a deal worth £25 million last summer. He has been in decent form for Stefano Pioli's side this season, making 28 appearances across all competitions and scoring one goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could look to follow in the duo's footsteps by making a move to Serie A and becoming a regular starter for Lazio.

