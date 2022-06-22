“May he never return”, “The Mia Khalifa of football” – Chelsea fans rejoice as Inter Milan reportedly reach agreement to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan 

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to share their delight at reports claiming that striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Inter Milan on loan this summer. The Belgian has had a torrid campaign at Stamford Bridge and fans are delighted to see his back.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Inter Milan on a one-year loan for Lukaku. The striker's wages will be around €8 million and there is no buy option or obligation in the deal.

Add-ons related to team performances. Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement now signed on loan deal until June 2023, €8 loan fee plus add-ons.Lukaku’s salary will be around €8m.NO buy option or obligation clause.Add-ons related to team performances. Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter, here we go and confirmed! Full agreement now signed on loan deal until June 2023, €8 loan fee plus add-ons. ⚫️🔵 #CFC #Inter▫️ Lukaku’s salary will be around €8m.▫️ NO buy option or obligation clause.▫️ Add-ons related to team performances. https://t.co/3sEeQtfXs0

The Belgian joined the west London club for a club-record fee of £97.5 million. His performances were quite poor throughout the season as he managed just 15 goals and two assists in 44 matches across all competitions.

He also gave an interview to Sky Italia (via Sky Sports) in December last year, stating his unhappiness at the club. He was also critical of manager Thomas Tuchel's system. The Belgian ended up expressing his desire to re-join Inter Milan.

It seems likely to happen now. After the news broke, the Blues fans took to Twitter to share their delight. Here are some of their reactions:

Inter Milan will now hope they get Romelu Lukaku in the form he showed for them in the 2020-21 campaign. He scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 Serie A appearances to help them claim the title.

Chelsea look to Manchester City attacker as Romelu Lukaku set to re-join Inter Milan

With Romelu Lukaku set to leave the club for Inter Milan, Chelsea will now need to bolster their attack this summer. As per ESPN, they have identified Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling as their target, with the Englishman also interested in the move.

City are demanding up to €70 million for the winger they signed for over €60 million from Liverpool in 2015. Sterling has scored 131 goals and provided 95 assists in 339 matches for the Cityzens in all competitions.

His contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023. Hence, Manchester City will look to cash-in on him this summer rather than letting him go for free next year.

Chelsea could make him a marquee signing this summer with the England international bringing immense Premier League experience. He also has a great ability to take players on and is clinical in front of goal, something that the Blues lacked last season.

