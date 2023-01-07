“Maybe they haven’t got my email” - Club chief confirms Liverpool and Chelsea are yet to make offer for target despite links

Brighton & Hove Albion supremo Paul Barber has insisted that the Seagulls have not received offers for Chelsea and Liverpool target Moises Caicedo, contrary to claims.

Liverpool are expected to revamp their midfield this year, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner nearing the end of their contracts. Chelsea are also in the market for a new midfielder as evidenced by their pursuit of Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

Brighton midfielder Caicedo is said to be a player of interest to both Premier League clubs. There have been suggestions that they will battle it out for the 21-year-old signature this year.

While the Blues are working on a deal for Fernandez, Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Caicedo in the last few days. It recently emerged that the Reds have already had a £62 million bid rejected by the Seagulls.

However, Barber has now debunked claims that Brighton received an offer from the Anfield outfit in the first place. The Seagulls CEO quipped that Jurgen Klopp's side might not have his contact details. He told CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs:

"I'm pleased to say we haven't had any [offers for Caicedo]. Maybe they [Liverpool] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Brighton CEO Paul Barber tells me there have been no offers yet for Moises Caicedo. "I'm pleased to say we haven't had any. Maybe they [ Brighton CEO Paul Barber tells me there have been no offers yet for Moises Caicedo. "I'm pleased to say we haven't had any. Maybe they [ #LFC ] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any." 🚨 Brighton CEO Paul Barber tells me there have been no offers yet for Moises Caicedo. "I'm pleased to say we haven't had any. Maybe they [#LFC] haven't got my email because I haven't seen any." https://t.co/KeErTNqrQ5

Brighton acquired Caicedo's services from Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle for around £4.5 million in February 2021. He then spent the first half of the 2021-22 season with Belgian outfit Beerschot to gain experience.

The midfielder has established himself as a regular starter for the Seagulls since returning from Belgium. He has made 28 appearances across all competitions so far, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process.

Caicedo notably has a contract with Roberto De Zerbi's side until the end of the 2024-25 season. Brighton are thus under no pressure to sell him immediately and are thus expected to demand a huge transfer fee for him.

Chelsea and Liverpool are struggling in the Premier League

Liverpool won the EFL Cup and FA Cup last season and were also in the running for the quadruple. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have failed to reach those levels so far this term.

The Merseyside-based club currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and are 16 points behind leaders Arsenal. They also began the calendar year on a bad note, losing 3-1 to Brentford in the league.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are placed 10th in the Premier League table with 25 points from 17 matches. They are remarkably only 10 points above 18th-placed Everton.

Poll : 0 votes