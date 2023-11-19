"Maybe I’ll have to make a difficult decision later on" - Chelsea star makes transfer admission amid lack of game time 

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen recently admitted that he could exit Stamford Bridge amid less game time under Mauricio Pochettino.

After completing a season-long loan spell with Burnley in the 2022/23 season, the 21-year-old decided against joining Vincent Kompany's side in the summer. So far this season, he's managed seven appearances in the Premier League, failing to start any of those fixtures.

The youngster joined the Chelsea youth set-up from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2018. Speaking about his future at Stamford Bridge, Maatsen said in an interview with Dutch publication AD (via Football London):

"I still think it’s possible to play more at Chelsea. Accepting [you won’t play] is difficult; as a young boy, you always want more. I get confidence from the manager’s words and am ready when the opportunity comes.

"Meanwhile, I have to keep all options open. Maybe I’ll have to make a difficult decision later on, but then Chelsea will also let me know."

In the summer, the west London side's boss, Pochettino, also clarified that the Dutch defender was part of his plans. He told the club website at the time:

"Yes I am so happy with him. He is a player that can play in different positions. His quality, his understanding of the game, he is a clever player. I am so happy with him so far.

"So far he is in my plans. I am so pleased with him, I told you before, I am so pleased because he is a player whose attitude, commitment and understanding of the game, we can use in different positions."

Currently, Maatsen is behind defenders Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, who occupy the full-back position down the left flank.

Where are Chelsea in the Premier League, and who do they play next?

Chelsea played out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Manchester City on November 12 before heading into the ongoing international break. Following this result, the Blues are 10th in the league standings, having racked up 16 points from 12 matches.

In the English top-flight, Pochettino's side have won and lost four games each. The Blues look as though they have finally found some form after a poor start to the season.

After the international break, the west London side travel to St.James' Park as a tricky test against Newcastle United awaits them on November 25. The Magpies are placed seventh in the standings after managing 20 points from 12 matches.