"Maybe they need to change their system" - William Gallas names Chelsea star who is 'slowing down' Mauricio Pochettino's midfield

William Gallas has suggested that Conor Gallagher doesn't have the same quality as his Chelsea midfield partners Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Gallagher has been a mainstay in Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, providing four assists in 26 games across competitions. The Blues boss has displayed his trust in the English midfielder by handing him the captain's armband in Reece James' absence.

The 23-year-old is renowned for his workhorse playing style, full of energy and helping out both defensively and in attack. He's been a standout performer for Chelsea this season.

However, Gallas thinks the consensus is that the England international can be somewhat of a hindrance to his side's rhythm. The former Blues defender said (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"Conor Gallagher is a great runner but quality-wise, he isn’t the same as Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. I think it’s the opinion of many people that he slows Chelsea down a bit and maybe they need to change their system."

Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain as he has just over a year left on his contract. Reports claim that the Blues are willing to listen to offers around the £50 million mark.

However, Pochettino has continuously backed Gallagher amid speculation over his future. He said:

"It's difficult for the coach to talk… it’s up to club and player. It's going to be a decision of the club and Gallagher. I can give my advice. So far, Conor is doing fantastic for the team."

Chelsea signed Caicedo, 22, and Fernandez, 23, in the last two transfer windows, breaking the British transfer record on both occasions. The duo are perhaps more ball-playing midfielders than Gallagher who is often putting out fires for his side.

Frank Lampard gave a glowing verdict of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher

Frank Lampard was full of praise for Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher made his Blues debut in November 2021 and has gone on to make 71 appearances across competitions. He's scored three goals and provided five assists in those games.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard knows all about the qualities the Englishman possesses. He coached Gallagher during the back end of last season as caretaker manager.

Lampard thinks Gallagher has raised the standards at Stamford Bridge after breaking into the first team. He alluded to his character (via The Sun):

"He is an amazing character and big talent scoring goals from midfield. As a manager you see things that those on the outside of the club don't and when you talk about players wanting to train at a level every day."

There have been reservations over Gallagher's starting role in Pochettino's side as Gallas hinted at. But, Lampard made clear his stance on the Blues' stand-in skipper:

"Sometimes you pick a team and people say why do you keep playing Conor Gallagher? Because of his desire to play for the club, the desire to raise standards and train hard."

Gallagher made 11 appearances under Lampard scoring two goals. He has broken into the England national team setup, earning 11 caps to date and is expected to be part of the squad for Euro 2024.