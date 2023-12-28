Chelsea ready to part ways with star player if they receive £45-50m offer: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell Conor Gallagher for £45-50 million and Mauricio Pochettino has no power in the decision.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs (via CFCPys), the Blues have decided they will sell Gallagher if offers of the above are made. Pochettino will have no enhanced power during the January transfer window.

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Egbhali, Director of football Joe Shields, and two Sporting directors will oversee the club's transfer business. This points towards Gallagher departing Stamford Bridge despite Pochettino's faith in the England international.

The 23-year-old has been a prominent member of Pochettino's side this season, even captaining the Blues in Reece James' absence. He's made 22 appearances across competitions, bagging four assists.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Gallagher's situation after previously tracking him in the summer. He has just over a year left on his contract with the west Londoners.

Pochettino has continuously suggested that he would like the versatile midfielder to remain at Chelsea. He said:

"It's difficult for the coach to talk… it’s up to club and player. It's going to be a decision of the club and Gallagher. I can give my advice. So far, Conor is doing fantastic for the team."

Gallagher has been with the Blues since his youth days, rising through the club's youth academy in Cobham. He's made 67 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Mauricio Pochettino claims he trusts Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen despite speculation growing over his future

Mauricio Pochettino backs Ian Maatsen.

Ian Maatsen is another Blues player whose future is uncertain at Stamford Bridge. The 21-year-old Dutch left-back has been overlooked by Pochettino this season, starting three of 15 games across competitions.

The Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella reports that Maatsen and Trevoh Chalobah have both been made available heading into January. The Dutchman was on Burnley's radar during this past summer but opted to stay with Chelsea.

Maatsen came on in the 58th minute of his side's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace yesterday (December 27). He played in a right-wing role, displaying his versatility as this was his sixth different position this season.

Pochettino praised Maatsen following the victory over Palace, insisting he trusts the youngster. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"We were using him in pre-season in this position. He can give us a different option. He can provide a good balance. He is a player we trust."

Maatsen has just over a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. He could be one to watch in the January transfer window given Pochettino isn't set to have much power.