"Maybe, summer, why not?" - PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi drops hint on potential move to sign Manchester United star

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed he hopes to hold talks with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford over a move.

Rashford, 24, has six months left on his contract with the Red Devils, with the option of a one-year extension.

The English attacker has been in impressive form this season following a 2021-22 campaign to forget.

He has notched eight goals and provided three assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Rashford has also been superb for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in four appearances.

His contractual situation at Manchester United has led to speculation growing over his future.

PSG were notably interested in a move for Rashford during the summer, but he remained at Old Trafford.

However, Al-Khelaifi has hinted that the Parisians are still considering a move for the English striker and could hold talks with his representatives in January.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"He's another player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely."

The PSG president added that talks were held with Rashford during last summer:

"We're not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?"

Al-Khelaifi concluded by insisting that they allow Rashford to concentrate on the FIFA World Cup before hopefully holding talks afterward if they are interested:

"Today if he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him."

Manchester United are preparing an offer to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

The Frenchman is in Manchester United's sights

Manchester United are dealing with the departure of Ronaldo, who has mutually terminated his contract with the club.

The Portuguese forward gave an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan, claiming he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician is left with a lack of options up front, with Rashford and Anthony Martial as his only recognized strikers.

Reports claim that the Red Devils are preparing a remarkable €175 million offer to prise Mbappe away from PSG.

The French forward has been in spectacular form this season, scoring 19 goals in 20 appearances.

He is also lighting up the FIFA World Cup with five goals in four appearances and is the tournament's top goalscorer.

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe 🏽… Belle victoire et qualification pour le quart de finale🏽… Belle victoire et qualification pour le quart de finale 🇫🇷💪🏽… https://t.co/ps3B4PrTQB

The 23-year-old signed a new deal with the Parisians in May, keeping him tied to the Ligue 1 club until 2025.

However, rumors have grown over unrest in Mbappe's camp due to his role and an apparent power struggle with fellow attackers Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Manchester United are one of the few teams capable of affording a deal for the Frenchman.

