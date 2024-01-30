“Maybe they’ll see that as an end of an era” - Chris Sutton names 2 players who could follow Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool

Chris Sutton has tipped Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, following in Jurgen Klopp's footsteps.

The German manager announced on Friday (26 January) his decision to step down as Reds boss after this season, attributing it to fatigue. Many fans would see this as the end of an era, and Sutton believes certain Liverpool players may agree and search for potential suitors this summer.

The former Chelsea forward said (via Caught Offside):

“I feel sad that he’s leaving because he’s been such a giant. But it’s the challenge since he’s been in at Liverpool and how they’ve pushed Manchester City. Without Klopp, City would have just romped to absolutely everything.

"I suppose there are also people out there who think it’s the end of an era with Klopp. Looks like Salah will move on. Would the likes of Van Dijk think well Klopp brought me into Liverpool and think about elsewhere. Just another challenge.

"I think it will have had a massive impact on the team and they’ll be desperate for Klopp to leave on a high. You can’t speak for individuals like Van Dijk but maybe Robertson as well, maybe they’ll see that as an end of an era and move on."

Liverpool are currently first in the Premier League table, displaying excellent form this season. The Reds are five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, although the Cityzens have a game in hand.

“Will I be part of the new era?" - Virgil van Dijk offers uncertain update on Liverpool future post-Klopp

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he is uncertain of his future at the club once Klopp leaves at the end of the season. The Dutch defender remains curious about who the club will bring in as the German's replacement.

Van Dijk's existing deal with the Reds expires in 2025. When asked whether he sees himself being part of the club even after Klopp's departure, the Netherlands captain said (via the Echo):

“Will I be part of the new era? That's a big question. I don't know. Eighteen months left? That's correct. Good maths. I don't know."

He added:

"The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can't say much about it."

Van Dijk has been an integral player for Klopp this season, registering 19 Premier League appearances for Liverpool. The Dutch center-back missed two games due to suspension in September after being sent off in his side's 2-1 win over Newcastle United.