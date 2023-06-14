"Mbappe knows ball", "Going straight to the top" - Fans hail Kylian Mbappe as he calls out disrespect aimed at Lionel Messi during PSG stint

Kylian Mbappe has received praise from fans on Twitter after slamming the treatment of Lionel Messi during his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi is leaving the Parc des Princes at the end of June when his contract expires. The iconic forward is joining MLS side Inter Miami, ending months of speculation regarding his future.

The Argentine hero leaves PSG unceremoniously amid a fractious relationship with the club's fans. The 35-year-old was also criticized by French media throughout his two seasons in the French capital.

Kylian Mbappe has lashed out at those who he feels disrespected Lionel Messi during his spell at the Parc des Princes. He stated:

"Personally, I haven't really understood why so many people were relieved that he was leaving. We're talking about Messi; he should be respected -- but instead, he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a shame, but that's how it went. He'll have to be replaced as best as possible."

Lionel Messi scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 appearances across competitions while at PSG. He won two Ligue 1 titles but he was majorly criticized for not helping guide the Ligue 1 giants beyond the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Argentine icon was on the receiving end of a scathing analysis from French outlet RMC Sport for a poor performance following his 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics. Messi struggled in a 1-0 loss to Rennes in January, and the publication wrote:

“He only had a good first half of the season because he was preparing for the World Cup, he was getting ready. That’s over now. He starts because Galtier, the great revolutionary along with Campos, just leaves him on the field."

This was a regular occurrence for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at PSG. His performances were constantly under the microscope and the star power at the Parc des Princes was a problem.

There were even reports that Kylian Mbappe didn't speak to Messi during the legendary forward's final campaign. The egos in the Parisian dressing room ran out of control during a volatile campaign.

However, the Frenchman has clearly got an enormous amount of respect for the Barcelona legend. Fans have taken notice, with one tweeting:

"Best player in history! (Mbappe) knows ball."

Another fan has backed Kylian Mbappe to make it to the top of world football:

"That’s why he’s going straight to the top. I’m taking him over paaland every day of the week."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the PSG attacker's somewhat surprising defense of Lionel Messi:

𝖘👾 @NotDyldogJr @ESPNFC Very respectful from him to be honest, would’ve been one of my fav players if he wasn’t greedy on the pitch. Still class regardless @ESPNFC Very respectful from him to be honest, would’ve been one of my fav players if he wasn’t greedy on the pitch. Still class regardless

The Wormburner Podcast @wormburnerpdcst



It is sad but at least Messi will be better respected in the USA. @ESPNFC Mbappe know how important Messi was...It is sad but at least Messi will be better respected in the USA. @ESPNFC Mbappe know how important Messi was...It is sad but at least Messi will be better respected in the USA.

🔴⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @RamsGoat2 @ESPNFC That’s why he’s going straight to the top. I’m taking him over paaland every day of the week @ESPNFC That’s why he’s going straight to the top. I’m taking him over paaland every day of the week

Lionel Messi tips Kylian Mbappe to become a great

The PSG duo will separate this summer.

Lionel Messi was full of praise for Kylian Mbappe in February after the duo had just locked horns in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Messi's Argentina claimed World Cup glory with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Mbappe's France. The two nations drew 3-3 in regulation time with the PSG striker bagging a hat-trick for Les Bleus.

The Argentina captain heaped praise on his French teammate when assessing his playing style. He said (via The Mirror):

"Kylian is a different player, a beast who is very strong in one-on-one, who goes into space, who is very fast, who scores a lot of goals. He is a complete player and he has proved it for years, and in the years to come, he will certainly be among the best."

Kylian Mbappe scored 41 goals and contributed 10 assists in 43 appearances across competitions this season for PSG. This added to his overall tally of 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 games for the Parisians.

The Frenchman is tipped to follow in Lionel Messi's footsteps and become a regular favorite for the Ballon d'Or. He could be in the running this year after his exploits in Qatar saw him win the Golden Boot with eight goals in seven World Cup games.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes