Premier League side begin negotiations with Kylian Mbappe's mother - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly started negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Lamari has started talks with the Red Devils about a potential deal for Mbappe. The Frenchman looks increasingly likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Kylian Mbappe sent a letter to PSG confirming his intentions not to extend his deal with the Ligue 1 champions. That was met with anger by the Parisians, and they would now rather cash in on the striker than see him leave for free next year.

Real Madrid are eager to sign the forward after missing out on him last year when he signed a new two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants. However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's frosty relationship with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez means the Qatari would sell to anybody but the La Liga heavyweights.

Manchester United are aided in their attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe by the club potentially being taken over by Sheikh Jassim. The Qatari banker has reportedly lodged a final bid for the club worth around £5 billion (€6 billion), per Sky Sports. Al-Khelaifi prefers the French attacker to remain in the Qatari fold, so a move to Old Trafford is desired.

The PSG forward is said to be attracted by the prospect of playing in the Premier League. The English top flight has become the most competitive league in world football, and Mbappe may want to follow his future Ballon d'Or rival Erling Haaland to England.

Moreover, United would be able to offer more money than Madrid to the Frenchman if Sheikh Jassim succeeds with his bid. The Parisians are asking for €150 million for the 24-year-old who shone this season. He bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions and was at the forefront of his side's Ligue 1 title triumph.

Kylian Mbappe lashes out at France's treatment of Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe (left) criticises France's treatment of Messi.

Kylian Mbappe has defended Lionel Messi as the Argentine icon heads out of PSG this summer. The 35-year-old is joining MLS side Inter Miami when his contract expires at the end of June.

Messi wasn't held in the highest regard by Parisians fans or French media during two seasons at the Parc des Princes. The legendary attacker was slammed by fans after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia in May. Ultras took to the club's headquarters in protest against the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Mbappe has leaped to Messi's defence amid the apparent relief from many in France regarding his departure from PSG. Mbappe said (via ESPN):

"Personally, I haven't really understood why so many people were relieved that he was leaving. We're talking about Messi; he should be respected -- but instead, he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a shame, but that's how it went. He'll have to be replaced as best as possible."

Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games across competitions during his two seasons in Paris. He won the Ligue 1 title twice but was unable to help the Ligue 1 giants venture further than the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes