“Mbappe wouldn’t just be a dream” - Potential new owner of Serie A giants highlights Kylian Mbappe transfer ambition 

Prospective Inter Milan owner Thomas Zilliacus has suggested that the Serie A side will be able to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Kylian Mbappe once the takeover is complete. He believes that the financial status of the club will improve drastically and that they will be able to make a move for the Frenchman if needed.

Speaking to TVPlay, Zilliacus has stated that his company, XXICenturyCapital, will be making an offer to buy Inter Milan in the coming week. He added that they are open to working with the current club president Steven Zhang and adding the funds needed to sign the top players in the world.

He said:

"Our goal would be to grow, with this new ownership we would like to specialize in the creation of services for fans around the world as well, with the intention of increasing revenues and then going on to have greater strength in the market. The consequence of all this would then be the possibility of buying top players and, in general, improving an already strong team. Kylian Mbappe, for example, wouldn't be just a dream."

Opening up on his ambition to turn Inter into the "greatest team in the world", the Finn said:

"The idea would be to gradually strengthen an already quality line-up to compete, every year, for both the Scudetto and the Champions League. I think I know how much the Zhang family wants, and we are not so far from their proposal. We want to turn Inter into the greatest team in the world. It is not correct to say how much the club is worth now."

Zilliacus continued:

"We have our advisors from the financial group who will work on it and make a more precise evaluation in this sense. It is not a question of vanity, in fact we would be open to the possibility of working together with Zhang, leaving him as president but taking over the team. It is not an image operation, but I would like a sustainable model to make this team the most important in the world."

Inter Milan have not managed to spend big in the last few windows as they have not been able to secure the funds needed. The takeover would see the club back to spending and bolstering the squad soon.

Kylian Mbappe's future hangs in the balance

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will not be renewing his contract at PSG. The Ligue 1 champions are not happy with the decision and are still trying to get the Frenchman to agree a new deal with a possible release clause.

Real Madrid are leading the chase to sign Kylian Mbappe right now, as the Spanish side remains the striker's dream. The PSG star admitted to BBC in 2021 that he dreams of a move to Santiago Bernabeu and is not giving up despite penning the new deal.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the forward, while Al Hilal made a bid for him last summer. Inter Milan are now hoping to get into the race if the takeover is complete.