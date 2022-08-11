“Messi’s win is footballing justice” – Xavi’s old quote on Lionel Messi beating Lewandowski in race for Ballon d’Or as Pole set to begin new season at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez backed Lionel Messi's controversial triumph over Robert Lewandowski in the 2021 Ballon d'Or race. Xavi had termed it footballing justice. With the tactician joined by the Polish forward at the Camp Nou this summer, those comments have emerged once again.

Lewandowski was the favourite to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award last year. He had bagged 48 goals and nine assists for Bayern Munich in 48 games across competitions during the 2020-21 campaign. Messi entered the fray later, inspiring Argentina to a Copa America triumph shortly after the season concluded.

total Barça @totalBarca "Messi winning the Ballon d'Or is football justice. He is the best footballer in the world and in history.” "Messi winning the Ballon d'Or is football justice. He is the best footballer in the world and in history.” https://t.co/BC0a9Hc7z2

The former Barcelona playmaker was rewarded for winning the first major international trophy of his career as he pipped Lewandowski to the Ballon d'Or award. That didn't sit well with many. However, Xavi sided with his former teammate, claiming that his triumph was a worthy one.

"Messi's win is footballing justice," the Spaniard said in December 2021, via Marca, as quoted by Mirror. "We can also think that others might deserve it, but the moment they open the envelope, and they say Messi won it, then it's fair."

Lewansowski, meanwhile, wasn't happy with how the situation panned out. The striker opened up on his feelings during an interview with Polish outlet Kanale Sportowym, saying:

"I felt sadness. I can't deny it. I can't say I was happy; on the contrary, I have a feeling of sadness. To be so close, to compete with Messi, of course, I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach."

Lewandowski and Lionel Messi could team up under Xavi at Barcelona next season

The former Bayern Munich striker is ready to light up Spanish football this season.

With the controversy having cooled down and Lewandowski now a Barcelona player, there's a possibility the Polish forward could line up alongside Messi in the Blaugrana attack next term.

Both Xavi and Barcelona president Joan Laporta have edexpress their desire to bring the Argentine back to the Camp Nou next season. It remains to be seen how things pan out in the coming months.

