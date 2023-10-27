Micah Richards names his favorite to win the Ballon d'Or with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland leading the race

Micah Richards has explained why he feels Lionel Messi deserves to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Erling Haaland.

The winner of the France Football award will be announced on Monday (October 30). Messi, 36, and Haaland, 23, are the heavy favorites heading into the awards ceremony in Paris.

One of Lionel Messi's family friends claims that the Argentine icon has been informed he's won his eighth Ballon d'Or. The Inter Miami superstar will become the first active MLS player to win the award if so.

Richards is backing Messi to triumph over Haaland although he recognized the Manchester City superstar's extraordinary 2022-23 campaign. He told CBS Sports Golazo that La Abiceleste's captain's 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics give him the edge:

"Any other year he [Haaland] probably gets it [the Ballon d'Or], but I have to agree with you, Messi, with the pressure he had going into that tournament and deliver not only to score goals but his all-around game.”

Lionel Messi cemented his legacy by winning the World Cup in Qatar last year. He did so by scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games. He also picked up the Golden Ball award and became the first player in history to win five Man of the Match awards at a single men's World Cup.

However, Erling Haaland was Europe's most prolific forward last season, bagging 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions. The Norweigan star won the Premier League's Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 games and was the UEFA Champions League top scorer with 12 in 11.

Erling Haaland beat Ballon d'Or rival Lionel Messi to UEFA Men's Player of the Year

Erling Haaland was crowned UEFA's Men's Player of the Year.

Erling Haaland was named UEFA's Men's Player of the Year in August, with his remarkable debut campaign at the Etihad recognized. That award doesn't take into account the World Cup given it's a different football association.

The City striker not only finished as top scorer in both the Champions League and the Premier League. But, he also helped Pep Guardiola's side win the continental treble, netting three goals in four FA Cup appearances.

Lionel Messi was playing for Paris Saint-Germain this past year. He impressed with 21 goals and 20 assists in 45 games across competitions, winning his second Ligue 1 title in a row.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to help PSG progress further than the last 16 of the Champions League. He departed the Parisians this past summer following a tumultuous spell in the French capital.