Michael Owen predicts the result for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has predicted the result for the Chelsea vs Manchester City game to be played tomorrow.

Chelsea will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge tomorrow in their latest Premier League fixture, and Owen, in his column for BetVictor, has had his say on who will triumph.

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, the Englishman predicted a win for Frank Lampard's Chelsea over Manchester City. The 41-year-old pointed out that the festive period had not been kind to the Stamford Bridge outfit.

"The Christmas period hasn't been kind to Chelsea, having won just 1 of their last 6 matches. It's no surprise that the heat has been cranked up a notch on Frank Lampard, however, a win here is just the remedy he needs."

Owen admitted that Chelsea thrived in these matches and with Manchester City not at full strength, a Blues win could be on the cards.

"These are the types of matches Chelsea seem to thrive in, and with City not at full strength, I could see the Blues' nicking it in an entertaining match."

Chelsea's summer signings continue to divide opinion

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Premier League

Chelsea invested heavily in the squad during the summer, bringing in the likes of Timo Werner Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech.

Werner and Havertz have come under criticism for their performances, while Ziyech, despite looking good during his appearances, has been hounded by injuries. Mendy enjoyed a solid start to his Chelsea career but has looked less assured in recent weeks.

Chelsea sit fifth in the league table, having lost three of their last five games. There is pressure on Lampard to produce results amid rumours that former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has been credited for making Chelsea academy players Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James important first-team members, while youngsters like Billy Gilmour have also impressed after being given a chance in the first XI.

