Michael Owen predicts the result for Liverpool vs Manchester City

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has predicted the result of the Liverpool vs Manchester City game to be played tomorrow.

Liverpool are set to play host to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Anfield tomorrow for their latest Premier League game, and Owen has had his say on who will triumph.

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world during his prime, Owen has predicted a draw, admitting that the focus for both Liverpool and Manchester City might be not to lose the game.

"It's been a crazy season so far, and with both teams having title aspirations the priority might be not to get beaten. 1-1 for me." said Owen.

Manchester City and Liverpool are regarded as two of the best teams in the league, and have enjoyed tremendous success under their current managers.

Manchester City leading the title race as Liverpool fall behind

Liverpool have struggled with injuries

Manchester City have been in fine form of late, and sit at the top of the league table. They are three points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, with a game in hand.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have struggled with injuries. They lost starting centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries earlier this season, while centre-back Joel Matip also suffered a serious injury recently.

This has resulted in Liverpool utilising midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson at the centre-back position, while youngsters Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips have also been used.

As a result, Liverpool signed centre-backs Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies in January, despite reports that the club would not be active during the winter transfer window.

Kabak joins Liverpool on an initial loan deal from Schalke, while Davies has been signed on a permanent deal from Championship side Preston North End.

Liverpool are currently 4th in the league table, and have not been at their fluent best. Summer signings, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas have all missed chunks of the season due to various injuries.

Jurgen Klopp's men are seven points behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

