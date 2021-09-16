Michael Owen says Premier League sides are ‘far superior’ to PSG in the Champions League

Michael Owen has taken a shot at PSG and claimed Premier League sides in the Champions league are far superior to them. The former Liverpool striker does not see why the French side are touted to become the champions of Europe this season.

PSG made some incredible signings this summer, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gigi Donnarumma and Gini Wijnaldum joining them on free transfers. They also signed Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan while loaning in Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon.

However, PSG could not beat Club Brugge on Wednesday night in the Champions League, and Michael Owen questioned their chances of winning the title. He said:

"As much as we drool over them, this PSG team with those forwards, they're all phenomenal players in their own right. But three together makes it weaker for me and I don't really understand why they're one of the favourites for it (the Champions League). I think the English teams (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Man United) are far, far superior."

Ronaldo does not think PSG are favorites for Champions League

Ronaldo was asked to make his pick for the Champions League winners last week, and he refused to name a favorite. The Brazilian legend added it was too early to pick a winner as the teams are just getting started.

Ronaldo drew comparisons with his Real Madrid squad and claimed best players did not automatically result in trophies when asked if PSG could win the Champions League after their stunning transfer window.

"It is still too early to say who will win the Champions League. The picture begins to take shape at the quarter-final stage. Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position, but it's one thing to talk and another to play. There are many factors that influence the outcome on the pitch. I played for Real Madrid for almost five seasons, in the team of the Galacticos, and I never won the Champions League. Winning is never automatic, even if you have the best players in your team, and that also applies to PSG."

PSG are in a tough group with Manchester City, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge in the Champions League.

