"Might be the first player to be 0-0-50", "Doesn't seem to be interested in football" - Arsenal fans call out star despite win in EFL Cup

Kai Havertz's struggles continued in Arsenal's 1-0 win against Brentford in the Carabao Cup and fans on social media have let him know they're unimpressed.

The German attacker is yet to make an impact with the Gunners since joining from Chelsea for £65 million in the summer. He's without a goal or assist in nine games across competitions and his latest disappointing showing came against the Bees on Wednesday (September 27) night.

Havertz started in midfield for Arsenal alongside Jorginho and Emile Smith Rowe. However, he failed to convince with just one shot, four of nine ground duels and five of nine aerial duels won.

The 24-year-old wasn't involved in the only game which came courtesy of Gunners winger Reiss Nelson in the eighth minute. A clumsy error from Mathias Jorgensen was pounced on by Eddie Nketiah who fed the ball to Nelson.

Havertz is enduring a terrible spell at Arsenal and will have hoped to bounce back from his lackluster stint at Chelsea. He managed just 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games in his three years at Stamford Bridge.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta defended signing the Germany international earlier in the summer. The Spanish coach insisted that he was a talented player and had proven that:

"Talent has a price and, at Arsenal, we are always interested in young players with experience. I repeat, I'm not talking about players from other clubs, but, in the case of Kai (Havertz), he has already shown a lot, including a Champions League. He is a talented, versatile player and only 24 years old."

However, Havertz is struggling to live up to that billing and he was once again disappointing in the victory against Brentford. One fan reckons he could go a while without a goal or assist:

"Havertz might be the first player to be 0-0-50."

Another fan questioned the German's passion for football:

"Kai Havertz doesn't seem to be interested in football right now the truth needs to be said."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Gunners midfielder's outing in their 1-0 win against Brentford:

Aaron Ramsdale returned to Arsenal's starting XI against Brentford

The English shot-stopper returned to Mikel Arteta's starting XI.

Aaron Ramsdale returned to the Gunners' starting XI after being dropped by Arteta recently. The English goalkeeper came in for Brentford loanee David Raya and impressed, keeping a clean sheet and making three saves.

There are question marks over Ramsdale's future after he was dropped in wins against Everton, and PSV Eindhoven. He also sat out at Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday (September 25).

Reports claim that Chelsea and Bayern Munich are monitoring his situation at the Emirates. He has three years left on his contract but will likely want game time ahead of the European Championships with England next year.