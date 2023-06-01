“Mistake.com” “Very poor signing” - Gabby Agbonlahor names Chelsea and Manchester United stars in worst PL XI of the season

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has named five Chelsea and Manchester United players in his Premier League Flop XI for the 2022-23 season.

Agbonlahor's flop XI includes a list of players who failed to perform up to standards in the Premier League this season. He has named some new signings and some old players on his list.

The former Aston Villa striker picked three Chelsea and two Manchester United players in his team. From the Blues, he picked Marc Cucurella, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Joao Felix.

The west London side signed Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion for £62 million last summer. The Spaniard was unimpressive in his 24 league appearances for Chelsea, keeping eight clean sheets and providing two assists.

“Very, very poor season, he got brought in for £62 million, been very, very poor. On the ball, technically, not very good," Agbonlahor said about Cucurella on talkSPORT.

Chelsea also brought in Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a massive £89 million in January but he failed to score a single Premier League goal in 15 appearances. Felix, meanwhile, joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in January and scored four goals in 16 league appearances.

“Mudryk, a very poor season, zero goals in the Premier League. I think he will be better next season, but this season he has to be in that flop team of the season," Agbonlahor said.

“Joao Felix, his goals speak for themselves, four goals this season, not good enough for someone of his standard, there’s a player in there of course. But the team at the time didn’t suit him at Chelsea," he added.

From Manchester United, Agbonlahor picked Antony and Wout Weghorst.

The Red Devils brought in Antony from Ajax for £89 million last summer. He contributed just four goals and two assists in 25 Premier League games.

“And then I’m going to go with my vice-captain, which is Antony. Very, very poor this season, 25 appearances, four goals. The best thing he done this season was that round flick that he done and everyone was buzzing off that – Manchester United fans – I don’t know why," Agbonlahor said.

Weghorst, meanwhile, joined Manchester United on loan from Burnley in January. He also couldn't get a single league goal in 17 appearances.

“Weghorst, very, very poor signing for Manchester United, 17 appearances, zero goals in the Premier League. Just not good enough for Manchester United. You might as well get a headless chicken and put him out there the way he used to run around, and pressing, pressing, pressing, but not an attacking threat," Agbonlahor said about Weghorst.

Aside from the Manchester United and Chelsea players, Agbonlahor picked players from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, and Leeds United in his flop XI.

He picked Danny Ward as the goalkeeper, who kept just six clean sheets in 26 league games for the relegated Leicester City.

“In goal I’ve got Danny Ward from Leicester, very poor season. I think Alan Brazil could probably score past him at this point in his life," Agbonlahor said about Ward.

In defense, the former Aston Villa striker picked Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, who helped keep four clean sheets in 18 appearances. He was even booed by his own club's supporters following a mistake in Spurs' 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth.

“Every game I’ve watched him, he’s had a mistake. I’ve been in here with Jamie O’Hara and he’s nearly crying real tears of how bad Sanchez has been. Mistake.com," Agbonlahor said.

Agbonlahor then picked Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Liverpool's Fabinho in midfield.

“Then I’m going to go with Tielemans, downed tools, last year of his contract, hasn’t been the player that we’ve seen over the last five/six years. Didn’t look interested in the second half of the season," he said.

"Fabinho, high standards at Liverpool since he’s been there. I’ve watched him a lot this season, looks like his legs have gone. Not the player he used to be, a very poor season," he added.

Completing the midfield, Agbonlahor picked Leeds' Weston McKennie, who joined the club last summer from Juventus.

“Weston McKennie at Leeds, no wonder they didn’t want to sign him permanently. I think he was back at Juventus a couple of hours after the game against Spurs, he was a poor signing. I don’t understand how he’s played so long at Juventus, he was a poor signing. Very poor," he said.

He finally chose Richarlison as the captain of his flop XI, labeling him 'one of the worst signings' in the league's history.

“And my captain is Richarlison, probably one of the worst signings in Premier League history, 27 appearances, one goal. Richarlison, Felix, Antony, Weghorst and Mudryk have nine goals between them. I need more strikers in there [the team] because they can’t score, so if I put more in, maybe they will get more goals," Agbonlahor concluded.

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton for £50 plus add-ons last summer. He could score just one goal in 27 Premier League appearances for the north London side.

Chelsea star edges closer to Manchester United move

As per The Guardian, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has agreed on personal terms with Manchester United for a potential summer move.

Mount's current contract with the Blues expires in 2024 and there has been no progress in negotiations regarding a new deal. Hence, Chelsea are looking to sell the Englishman this summer rather than letting him leave for free next year.

The west London side will likely demand around £60 million for their academy graduate. Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool are also monitoring the midfielder's situation alongside Manchester United.

Mount, 24, has made 195 appearances for Chelsea, contributing 33 goals and 37 assists, winning one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors. He also won the club's Player of the Season award for the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 seasons.

However, he didn't have a productive 2022-23 campaign, contributing just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions.

