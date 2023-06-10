“More than clear”, “Not the same” – Fans make huge Ballon d'Or claim involving Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland after Champions League final

Fans said that Lionel Messi should his eighth Ballon d'Or after Erling Haaland produced a lackluster performance in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday (June 10).

Manchester City beat Inter 1-0 at the Ataturk in Istanbul, with midfielder Rodri's 68th minute strike turning out to be the winner. City have now won the UCL for the first time and also won the treble, having won the FA Cup and Premier League.

Messi fans, though, are pointing out that Haaland didn't have much of an impact in the semifinals and final. While the Norwegian scored 52 goals in a remarkable season for his team, he was far from his best in the final.

He had only one shot on target and completed only one dribble. He also completed only three out of his eight attempted passes and missed one big chance as well.

Messi led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Hence, it's understandable why fans might want the Argentine to win the Ballon d'Or. Haaland, though, has been miles better than the Argentine over the course of the season.

Overall, it was a below par display from the 22-year-old. Fans reacted on Twitter, with one writing:

"Messi in WC final vs Haaland in CL final. We are not the same."

Another said:

"Haaland won the treble, but he didn't perform well in his biggest game, while Messi showed a masterclass in the biggest game ever. It's more than clear that Leo should win the Ballon d'Or this year."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions on the same:

PSG Chief @psg_chief Btw that Erling Haaland #UCLfinal disasterclass means Leo Messi is still outright favorite to win the 2023 Ballon D’or #BallonDor Btw that Erling Haaland #UCLfinal disasterclass means Leo Messi is still outright favorite to win the 2023 Ballon D’or #BallonDor

zak🪡 @ZakKnowsBall Haaland 2 Finals ghost sessions and guys are gonna say he should win the Balon d’Or Haaland 2 Finals ghost sessions and guys are gonna say he should win the Balon d’Or https://t.co/Qtadw8lrL2

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Haaland absolute shocker man no ballon d'or for you g Haaland absolute shocker man no ballon d'or for you g

LM 🇦🇷⁷ @Leo_messii_7 Messi in the World Cup final:



• 2 goals



Haaland in the UCL final:



• 0 G/A Messi in the World Cup final: • 2 goalsHaaland in the UCL final:• 0 G/A https://t.co/o1TZ0o49Wp

#LM8  @BayernLM10 Messi in WC final vs Haaland in CL final



We are not the same. Messi in WC final vs Haaland in CL finalWe are not the same. https://t.co/hamkusYRwL

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG Messi carried Argentina to world cup glory. Haaland Ghosted for Man City in semis and finals of the champions league. Messi Ballon D'or number 8 incoming!!!! Messi carried Argentina to world cup glory. Haaland Ghosted for Man City in semis and finals of the champions league. Messi Ballon D'or number 8 incoming!!!! https://t.co/saaYQWdtbc

Jan  @FutbolJan10 Haaland won the treble but he didn't perform well in his biggest game while Messi showed a masterclass in the biggest game ever. It's more than clear that Leo should win the Ballon d'Or this year Haaland won the treble but he didn't perform well in his biggest game while Messi showed a masterclass in the biggest game ever. It's more than clear that Leo should win the Ballon d'Or this year https://t.co/5vyQNJXUh5

Sam 💎 @FcbxSam Messi is obviously winning the ballon d’or, haaland isn’t even the best player in his own team. Messi is obviously winning the ballon d’or, haaland isn’t even the best player in his own team. https://t.co/mVKXk88rBM

Comparing Ballon d'Or contenders Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland's seasons

Erling Haaland, since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, has been a true superstar for Manchester City. He broke the record for the most Premier League goals in a 38-game season. The Norwegian bagged 52 goals across competitions.

Messi, meanwhile, scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games for Paris Saint-Germain. While the Parisians won Ligue 1, they fared poorly in the Champions League and Coupe de France, getting eliminated in the Round of 16 in both competitions.

Hence, despite winning the World Cup, Messi doesn't quite compare with Manchester City's Norwegian striker in terms of statistics. Some fans, though, want to see their hero win the Ballon d'Or.

