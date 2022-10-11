“My name is not Messi, call me Leo” – Ex-PSG player reveals hilarious interaction between his son and Argentine superstar

Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes has revealed a hilarious interaction with his son and former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Grego Rossello, Paredes explained how his Argentine compatriot had been called by his surname by his son.

The PSG forward corrected him and told him that his name was Leo.

Paredes said:

“I’ve never called ‘Messi’ to Messi, I always call Leo. But there is one history. when Leo arrived in Paris, my son usually called him, ‘Messi’ - One day Leo corrected him, laughed and said “My name is not Messi, call me Leo.”

Paredes played with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner during the 2021-22 campaign at PSG following the latter's arrival in the summer.

He made 22 appearances for PSG last season, scoring two goals and contributing as many assists.

Paredes and his Argentina captain lifted the Ligue 1 title with the Parisians in 2022.

However, his son will not be seeing his Argentine compatriot too often this season.

Paredes joined Serie A side Juventus on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for €22.6 million in the summer.

The pair will likely play alongside one another for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off in November.

Meanwhile, the PSG attacker has started the season in sensational form, scoring eight goals and providing as many assists in 13 appearances across competitions.

Paredes wants Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup for PSG forward Lionel Messi

Paredes wants to achieve glory for his captain

Argentina are among the favorites to win the World Cup in Qatar, and Paredes has stated his determination to lift the trophy with the legendary forward.

He said:

"If we win the World Cup, I would be happier for (him) than I would be for myself. It’s difficult to go through four more years to play a World Cup. Let him play as a number five and I’ll move back, haha."

Argentina kick off their campaign in Group C, against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

The World Cup is the last trophy evading the legendary forward's glittering trophy cabinet.

He will be determined to secure the cup given it is his last appearance in the tournament.

The former Barcelona forward has announced that this will be the last World Cup he performs in as he comes into the latter stages of his phenomenal career.

