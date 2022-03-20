"My preference goes to him" - Benoit Cauet explains why Inter Milan should bring back Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku instead of Serie A forward

Former Inter Milan star Benoit Cauet has urged the Nerazzurri to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea instead of bringing in Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The Blues signed Lukaku from Inter for a club-record sum of £97.5m last summer. The 28-year-old helped the Nerazzuri win Serie A before moving to England, scoring 24 and assisting 10 goals in the Italian top-flight in 2021-22.

However, Lukaku has struggled to find his footing at Stamford Bridge this campaign. He has netted just five goals and provided one assist from 19 Premier League matches so far.

The Belgium international also sparked controversy when he expressed his frustration with Thomas Tuchel's system earlier in the season. He even admitted his desire to return to Inter, who are being linked with a move for him ahead of the summer.

Simone Inzaghi's side, though, have also been credited with an interest in Sassuolo frontman Scamacca. There have been suggestions that the 23-year-old has emerged as a priority target for Inter.

However, Cauet feels Lukaku is a better candidate for Inter than Scamacca. The former Inter midfielder pointed out how the Belgian has already proven himself for the Serie A giants, while there are question marks around the Sassuolo star. He was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FcInterNews.it [via Inside Futbol]:

“Lukaku gelled very well with Lautaro Martinez, it is obvious that my preference goes to him because we already know who he is. Scamacca, on the other hand, today is a player that I would take as a hope that he can give you a lot, but we do not yet know what he could really give, even though we know that he is a player of the highest level.”

Scamacca has scored 13 goals and provided one assist from 30 appearances across all competitions for Sassuolo this term.

Lukaku angered by rumors linking him with Chelsea exit

Lukaku has been linked with a return to Inter ahead of the summer. However, the Belgian has no plans to leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Romelu Lukaku angered by claims he will take pay cut to force way out of Chelsea | @JBurtTelegraph Romelu Lukaku angered by claims he will take pay cut to force way out of Chelsea | @JBurtTelegraph telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

There have been suggestions that the 28-year-old is willing to take a pay-cut to return to Inter. Lukaku, though, is said to have been left angered by those claims.

The former Everton goalscorer feels now is the time for everyone in the Chelsea squad to stick together. The European champions are currently facing issues off-the-pitch due to sanctions.

