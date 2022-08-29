"My team was surprised by Monaco" - Galtier names 2 qualities PSG lacked in 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has criticized his team's lack of movement and variety following their 1-1 draw with Monaco. The Ligue 1 champions' 100% record for the league campaign ended at the Parc des Princes as they shared spoils with Monaco.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi was subbed off in the 87th minute with PSG tied 1-1 vs. Monaco. Messi was subbed off in the 87th minute with PSG tied 1-1 vs. Monaco. https://t.co/Wvb4AO5fCs

Kevin Volland's strike in the 20th minute gave the visitors the lead. Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nubel put in a stunning display to keep the Parisiens at bay, until a Neymar penalty in the 70th minute leveled the score.

Despite PSG's best efforts, they failed to find a winner as Galtier dropped his first points in charge of the French champions. After the game, the 55-year-old tactician was full of praise for his team's opponents, claiming that Monaco gave his side numerous surprises.

Galtier told Le Parisien after the full-time whistle:

"Neymar hits the ball at the foot but tonight (Sunday) there was great defensive ardor from Monaco. To get out of these duels, it was very difficult. My team was surprised by Monaco and that surprises me because you have to be used to this kind of match. We lacked variety and movement. We won the second ball higher in the second half."

Christophe Galtier gives damning verdict of his PSG side following disappointing home draw

The Parisiens had won their opening three Ligue 1 encounters and scored 17 times in the process. However, PSG will undoubtedly be disappointed by their failure to find a winner against Monaco, despite creating some excellent chances.

When asked how much of a setback the draw was, Galtier admitted that his team's performance was not good enough. He stated:

"I do not know. We were really upset by a great Monaco team, especially the first 35 minutes. Monaco was very athletic and present on our balloon outings. We lacked mobility, we remained without movement, with our backs to the game and without movement.

"It was better in the second half, fixing their defensive line with our forwards higher. We won the ball quite high. we kept Monaco on a very low block without managing to score. Is it related to last week's game? Were we surprised by the intensity? This should serve as a lesson to us."

One positive for the French boss is the form of Brazilian superstar Neymar, who grabbed his sixth goal of the campaign in just four appearances.

PSGhub @PSGhub Christophe Galtier: “Neymar out of the front 3 is the one who gives the most volume, balance and intensity.” Christophe Galtier: “Neymar out of the front 3 is the one who gives the most volume, balance and intensity.” @PVSportFR ❗️Christophe Galtier: “Neymar out of the front 3 is the one who gives the most volume, balance and intensity.” @PVSportFR 🇧🇷

The 30-year-old has also registered six assists so far and appears to now be the club's first-choice penalty taker.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava