"My tip is that that deal is already signed and locked up" - Journalist makes incredible transfer claim involving PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe 

Norweigan journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

Reports have shocked the football world with news that Mbappe wants to leave PSG as early as January due to a broken-down relationship with the club.

It has led to speculation over where the French striker may head, with Real Madrid having been touted as a potential suitor.

Los Blancos were expected to sign the forward when his contract expired in June, but the Frenchman signed a new three-year deal with PSG in May.

Despite this, issues have grown in the Mbappe camp at the Parc des Princes and it now seems that he wants to leave the French capital.

Fjortoft believes that a move to Madrid has already been decided and that his transfer was signed for after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He said:

"Like I have said for a long time, after the World Cup, Mbappe will join Real Madrid either in the first or the second transfer window. My tip is that that deal is already signed and locked away someway."

Mbappe has started the season at the Parc des Princes, with 11 goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

Upon signing his new three-year deal with PSG, he was believed to have been made promises that would see him have power over certain footballing decisions.

The Frenchman feels that those promises have not been met and is now eager to leave the Parisians.

There have been hints of a rift between himself and Neymar during the campaign, with the two arguing over a penalty in a 5-2 win over Montpellier in August.

The French forward was also seen trudging around on the pitch and not getting involved in the play in the aftermath of that altercation.

He joined PSG from AS Monaco £162 million in 2018. He has made 229 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 182 goals and contributing 88 assists.

Real Madrid's potential pursuit of Erling Haaland may scupper plans for PSG's Mbappe

Haaland is in Madrid's sights

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Manchester City striker Haaland in 2024.

Reports claim that Los Blancos will look to sign the prolific Norweigan that year who will be two years into his current contract with City.

He arrived at the Etihad Stadium this past summer for £54 million, and has bagged an astounding

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The only three players with at least five multi-goal Champions League games by the age of 23: Haaland, Mbappe and Messi The only three players with at least five multi-goal Champions League games by the age of 23: Haaland, Mbappe and Messi 🌟 https://t.co/jq2cOAdXzm

However, Haaland has reportedly always dreamt of playing for Real Madrid and they were in the running for his signature in the summer.

This may see Madrid make a choice between either signing a wantaway Mbappe in the forthcoming months or Haaland in two years' time.

Carlo Ancelotti's side already possess a world-class striker in Karim Benzema, which may play a role in the decision.

