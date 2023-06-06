Napoli identify Arsenal star as potential replacement for Victor Osimhen: Reports

Napoli has set its sights on Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as they search for potential replacements for Victor Osimhen this summer, as per Daily Cannon. The Italian club is reportedly ready to enter the race for the talented striker, but Arsenal's asking price of at least £30 million must be met.

Balogun has attracted interest from several clubs, with AC Milan, Inter Milan, RB Leipzig, Marseille, and AS Monaco all linked to the promising youngster. However, it seems that RB Leipzig's interest in Balogun is waning. The above report also suggests a move to Leipzig is unlikely, particularly if Arsenal continues to demand a fee of €40 million (£35.5 million) plus add-ons.

Leipzig deemed this valuation too steep and is now considering alternative options such as Lois Openda from Lens in Ligue 1. Conversely, Balogun is determined to secure a first-choice striker role for the upcoming season and is not keen on another loan spell. This makes a permanent transfer the most likely outcome.

Italian reports have revealed Milan's keen interest in Balogun, with the Gunners open to offers. Milan is expected to have a budget of €50 million, in addition to any funds generated from player sales, and a significant portion of that allocation is earmarked for a new striker. Balogun has been in impressive form during his loan spell at Stade de Reims, scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1 and 22 goals across all competitions.

It's worth noting that Balogun recently pledged his international future to the United States, adding to his growing profile and increasing his appeal to potential suitors.

As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on the negotiations between Napoli, Arsenal, and the interested clubs. Balogun's future hangs in the balance, with Napoli emerging as a strong contender to secure the talented striker's services, provided they meet the Gunners' valuation.

Moises Caicedo weighs Arsenal's offer as Chelsea looms with more significant wages

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has reportedly reached a personal agreement with Arsenal, yet his final decision remains uncertain as he evaluates his options.

Chelsea is anticipated to entice the youngster with more lucrative wages, intensifying the competition for his signature, as per Transfer News Live. Caicedo, who currently plies his trade as a defensive midfielder for Brighton, has enjoyed a fruitful season, featuring in 43 games, scoring one goal, and contributing an assist.

The 21-year-old's potential move to the Premier League has attracted significant attention, and the player's final choice could profoundly impact his career trajectory. The Gunners and Chelsea now eagerly await Caicedo's verdict.

