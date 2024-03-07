NBA superstar LeBron James sends message to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

NBA legend LeBron James has given a shoutout to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The 32-year-old Dutchman has led his side from the front this season, as they are contending for an unprecedented quadruple.

Van Dijk has contributed four goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions, starting 30 times. He scored a late extra-time winner as the Reds beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup final last month.

Jurgen Klopp's side are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest at the weekend, with Van Dijk playing the 90 minutes at the City Ground.

LA Lakers superstar James has sent a video message to Van Dijk, as shared by the Reds on their website:

"VVD my guy, I hope you're well. I just want to say a huge congratulations on taking the armband this season. I know you will lead this club on amazing things. Strive for greatness. You'll never walk alone."

Van Dijk responded:

"The King isn't it? The King has spoken. Nice to have this on. Let's rock and roll!"

The Dutchman has made four of his goal contributions this season - two goals and two assists - in the league. His two other goals have come in the EFL Cup (final) and the FA Cup.

What's next for LeBron James and Liverpool?

LeBron James is fresh off creating NBA history, becoming the first player to score 40,000 points in the regular season.

James and the Lakers are next in action against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday (March 6). The Lakers are 34-29 on the season and ninth in the Eastern Conference.

The 39-year-old LeBron James is averaging 25.2 points, 7.9 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game as he seeks a fifth NBA championship and second with the Lakers.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are in action at Sparta Praha on Thursday (March 7) in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

It's the only competition they haven't won under their outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp, who's leaving at the end of the season.