"Needs to be bought permanently", "What a signing" - Barcelona fans hail star's incredible performance in comeback win over Celta Vigo

Joao Cancelo starred in Barcelona's sensational 3-2 comeback win over Celta Vigo on Saturday (September 23) and fans are demanding that the Manchester City loanee be signed permanently.

The Blaugrana looked likely to be handed their first defeat of the season by Celta after goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen (19') and Anastasios Douvikas (76'). Xavi's me headed into the dying embers of the game in need of a remarkable turnaround.

However, Barcelona showed the heart of champions and Robert Lewandowski's brace (81', 85') put them in a promising position. Cancelo had provided the assist for the Polish superstar's second on the night with an instinctive pass.

However, the Portuguese right-back then sealed a comeback victory for Barca in the 89th minute. He smashed home the winner, meeting a superb cross from Gavi to win his side all three points.

It was yet another captivating performance from Cancelo at the start of his one-season loan spell with the Catalan giants. He's bagged one goal in three games across competitions prior to tonight's man-of-the-match display.

The Portugal international's winner means Barcelona replace Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table for the time being. Their El Clasico rivals are in action tomorrow when they face Atletico Madrid.

Cancelo has made a stunning start to life at Barca and has earned plaudits for his outing against Celta. One fan wants the right-back to be signed permanently from City:

"Balde must always start. Ferran plays well as a substitute. We need more midfielders. Cancelo needs to be bought permanently"

Another fan is thrilled that Xavi decided to bring the former Juventus and Bayern Munich man to Catalonia:

"Cancelo !!! What a signing man, we have to make this permanent."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Cancelo's performance:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Joao Cancelo reacts to Barcelona's dramatic comeback win against Celta Vigo

Joao Cancelo gives an honest assessment of his performance.

Cancelo conjured up the matchwinner on the night to ensure Barcelona remained unbeaten at the start of the season. The Portuguese right-back is loving life with Xavi's La Liga champions and is refining the form that saw many deem him one of the best full-backs in world football at City.

However, he wasn't overly enthused by his display against Celta, claiming that he hadn't been at his best. He said following the win (via Barca Universal):

"Personally, I had a very bad match, I made a lot of mistakes, but in the end you have to be concentrated and play until the end and it was worth the 3 points."

The Blaugrana don't possess a buy option in their loan deal with City for Cancelo. However, he reckons if he continues to impress that he will persuade the La Liga giants to try and sign him permanently:

"If I play well, the club will try to keep me. Otherwise, they won't."

Cancelo endured a difficult period last season after falling out of favor with City manager Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard sent him on loan to Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga champions decided not to trigger a €70 million buy option.

The Portuguese right-back has been given a new lease of life at Barcelona. He's proving to be an astute signing for the Catalan giants.