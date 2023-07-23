“Negotiations are progressing well” - Chelsea attacker in advanced talks to sign for Lazio, says Fabrizio Romano

Talk between Chelsea and Lazio have reportedly advanced for a potential move for Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

The Italian club finished second in the Serie A table last season behind Napoli. They are now looking to strengthen their ranks as they prepare for UEFA Champions League football next season.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lazio are looking to sign Hudson-Odoi this summer and the English forward is open to the move as well. There is also interest in him from a Premier League club but Lazio are in pole position.

Romano reported on Twitter:

"Lazio are now in advanced talks to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea as negotiations are progressing well."

"There’s a Premier League club also keen on signing him but Lazio are now ahead — considered good option by the player. More to follow."

Hudson-Odoi came through Chelsea's academy and was considered by many as one of the brightest young prospects. He made 126 senior appearances for the Blues, scoring 16 goals and providing 22 assists.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. Struggling with injuries and poor form, he registered just one goal and one assist in 21 games across competitions.

Hudson-Odoi's contract with the Blues expires next season and as per Romano, the club are only looking for a permanent transfer.

Fulham have also been linked with the Englishman but manager Marco Silva's future is currently under speculation.

Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's attackers in win over Brighton in pre-season friendly

The Blues beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3 in their second pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 22. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Conor Gallagher scored a goal each and so did new signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea scored just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games last season. Hence, they need major improvement in the goalscoring department. They have signed Nkunku from RB Leipzig and Jackson from Villarreal and the duo have impressed so far.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was pleased with Mudryk, Nkunku, and Jackson getting on the scoresheet against Brighton. After the game, he told the club's official website:

"For Jackson and Mudryk, it's important to score. Nkunku also. Attacking players need to score to get their confidence and trust themselves. It is important to score goals and then we try to improve."

While Jackson and Nkunku have arrived this summer, Mudryk will also look to improve massively this summer. After joining Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk for €100 million in January, he failed to score a single goal in 17 games across competitions.