“Never changed picture or deleted anything” - Barcelona star rubbishes claims that he dropped hints over club exit

Andreas Christensen has rubbished claims he deleted social media uploads regarding his move to Barcelona amidst uncertainty over whether the player can be registered.

Christensen joined Barca as a free agent on July 4 following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea.

However, the Blaugrana's current financial situation has meant that the Dane and other free agent signing Franck Kessie are yet to be registered for the upcoming season.

Barca have activated their fourth economic lever by selling 24.5% of Barça Studios to Orpheus Media for €100 million.

As a result they should be able register new signings and are even targeting Christensen's former Blues teammate Marcos Alonso, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish centre-back has uploaded an image on his Instagram account.

It clears up any uncertainty as to whether Christensen will be a Barcelona player this coming campaign:

"Good preseason done. New chapter starting tomorrow (with) Barcelona. Just FYI never changed picture or deleted anything, just not a big instagram user-that’s all."

Christensen does face competition to get into Barca's side with Xavi Hernandez having an abundance of centre-back options at the Nou Camp.

Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique have been joined by Jules Kounde who has arrived from Sevilla for €55 million.

The French defender is expected to be a first-team regular this coming season with question marks over Christensen's spot.

Nevertheless, the Dane has cleared up any uncertainty over a potential quick exit from the Catalan giants.

Barcelona set to sign Alonso

Christensen (left) looks set to link back up with Alonso (right)

Barcelona will have a new-look defense heading into next season with their latest target being Chelsea's Alonso.

The Spanish left-back has been a long-term target for Barca and a move to the La Liga giants appears close.

Reports claim a deal for the veteran left-back is close with the player having sat out the Blues' season-opening 1-0 victory over Everton on August 6.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has now shed light on Alonso's situation telling reporters he will miss this weekend's clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

He said:

"Marcos Alonso is not in training at the moment as he tries to finalise his move, so he won't be in contention for Sunday."

Alonso may now join Christensen at the Nou Camp and will be the latest Chelsea defender to head to La Liga.

Antonio Rudiger will potentially go head-to-head with his former Blues teammates in the El Clasico having joined Real Madrid also as a free agent.

