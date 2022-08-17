"Never ever compare Lionel Messi with these kids", "Thanks Mbappe for reuniting football community" - Football fans slam PSG star for his antics

Football fans have taken to Twitter to slam Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe and shut the door on any comparisons between him and Lionel Messi.

The French forward has made plenty of headlines recently due to his antics on the field during PSG's Ligue 1 match against Montpellier SC. He saw an early penalty saved and then caused a stir by reacting with frustration after Vitinha opted to pass to Messi instead of him during a counter-attack.

There was more to come when the Argentine won a penalty late in the first half and gave the ball to Neymar Jr. rather than taking it himself. Mbappe was seen asking for the ball but ultimately stepped aside as Neymar took the spot-kick and scored.

Fans have now taken to social media to express their displeasure with the Frenchman while praising Lionel Messi's record and attitude. One of them tweeted:

"Mbappe in his whole 8 years 'Ligue 1' career : 136 Goals [;] Messi in year 2011 & 12 : 150 Goals. Never ever compare Lionel Messi with these kids"

The same user took another pop at the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, tweeting:

"Thanks @KMbappe for Re-Uniting Football Community. Everybody, All stans, All FCs hate you."

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

Wavi🃏 @MessiiDiction Messi at 21 Mbappe at 21 Messi at 21 Mbappe at 21 https://t.co/JocBB6IVpR

Messi at his age had 150 Goals in 2 years Mbappe dedicated 8 years of his career in a Farmer's league to score a massive amount of 136 Goals.Messi at his age had 150 Goals in 2 years Mbappe dedicated 8 years of his career in a Farmer's league to score a massive amount of 136 Goals.Messi at his age had 150 Goals in 2 years 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀

The Football Arena @thefootyarena Name: Kylian Mbappe

Hype: Cristiano Ronaldo

Salary: Leo Messi

Attitude: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Reality: A Marcus Rashford who's built his career on taking advantage of Ligue 1 teams Name: Kylian MbappeHype: Cristiano RonaldoSalary: Leo MessiAttitude: Zlatan IbrahimovicReality: A Marcus Rashford who's built his career on taking advantage of Ligue 1 teams https://t.co/VtiDmwiZEz

Ahmed Aaidh @AhmedAaidh75 form. Mbappe wants to be the main guy at PSG so bad but he's forgetting that Messi and Neymar are onform. Mbappe wants to be the main guy at PSG so bad but he's forgetting that Messi and Neymar are on 💯form. https://t.co/fUD4eMZfil

KYSTAR @KYSTARFC Mbappé at 23: Celebrating a hat-trick of being the FIFA cover star.



Messi at 23: Celebrated a hat-trick of Ballon d'Ors. Mbappé at 23: Celebrating a hat-trick of being the FIFA cover star. Messi at 23: Celebrated a hat-trick of Ballon d'Ors. https://t.co/u8rDqSax0B

PSG Chief @psg_chief



#PSG 📸 | This picture says it all. This was during the water break vs Montpellier. Kylian Mbappe alone at the center away from his teammates. 📸 | This picture says it all. This was during the water break vs Montpellier. Kylian Mbappe alone at the center away from his teammates.#PSG🔴🔵❌ https://t.co/9uNySqM7TV

Siempre Leo @ViscaCuler Mbappe should take a lesson or two from Messi about humility. My guy has 7 Bdors and still has the audacity to lay down for the team. Mbappe should take a lesson or two from Messi about humility. My guy has 7 Bdors and still has the audacity to lay down for the team. https://t.co/zyOVPEnKFZ

Diya @Diya1030 Thiago messi has touched more ucl and ballon d'or than Mbappe Thiago messi has touched more ucl and ballon d'or than Mbappe 😭 https://t.co/ZFUc82xHi0

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. lead PSG to brilliant start amidst reported off-field problems with Kylian Mbappe

There has been plenty of noise involving PSG this summer. Most of them have revolved around their three superstars in Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Mbappe.

As per El Nacional, Messi reportedly has an "unwritten alliance" with Neymar as they look to eclipse the youngster's power in the Parisians' dressing room. The Mirror reported earlier this week that Sergio Ramos had to step in to stop a feud between the Brazilian and the Frenchman.

While these reports will worry fans of the club, PSG have had a smooth start to the 2022-23 season on the pitch. Christophe Galtier's side won the French Super Cup on July 31, beating FC Nantes 4-0. Neymar recorded a brace while Messi and Ramos were both on the scoresheet.

They have since kicked off their Ligue 1 title defense with handsome wins in their opening two encounters. The Parisians thrashed Clermont Foot 5-0 on Matchday 1, with Neymar and Messi (two goals) on the scoresheet once again.

Galtier's men then beat Montpellier 5-2 in their first Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes.

