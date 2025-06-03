“Never going to forget” - Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends message to Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar after PSG win Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has paid tribute to Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar, among others, after their Champions League win. The Parisians secured a 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final on Saturday (May 31) at the Allianz Arena to register a treble-winning campaign.

Speaking to talkSPORT's Jim White, Al-Khelaifi thanked all the former players who believed in the Ligue 1 champions' project.

"Yes. Before I answer your question Jim, I think yes I told you this, and I'm so proud of our team. But also, I'd like to thank all the players honestly, the first players that we signed, Javier Pastore was in our project, our ex-captain Thiago Silva, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], [Edinson] Cavani, Thiago Motta," said Al-Khelaifi (via GOAL).

He continued:

"All of them, honestly, [Angel] Di Maria, all those players... And, I will say something really important, even Neymar, Messi, Kylian, what they also did for the club, never going to forget. They were part of the success, because what's really important to pass on the stage and to have this history, and arriving today..."

Lionel Messi spent two seasons with PSG before leaving in the summer of 2023 to join Inter Miami. Neymar also left the Ligue 1 champions that summer to join Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe spent seven campaigns with the Parisians, winning the league six times and reaching the Champions League final once. The Frenchman left PSG last summer to move to Real Madrid.

How many games did Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe play together for PSG?

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi forged a dream frontline for PSG for two seasons. The duo shared the pitch 67 times for the Ligue 1 champions, contributing 34 goals together.

Interestingly, the Parisians won 44 of those games and lost 12. La Pulga arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021 after the expiry of his contract with Barcelona.

PSG managed a coup by winning the race for the Argentine's signature. With Kylian Mbappe and Neymar already in the books, Lionel Messi was supposed to usher the Ligue 1 giants into an era of European dominance.

However, things didn't go according to plan. While La Pulga won the league twice in two seasons, the team failed to make the cut in Europe. The Parisians were knocked out of the Round of 16 in the Champions League in both campaigns.

