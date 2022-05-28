"Never been offered" - Arsenal forward's agent squashes rumors linking him with PSG

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe's agent has rubbished claims that the Ivorian may be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Pepe, 25, has been linked with a departure from the Gunners following a disappointing spell at the Emirates Stadium since joining them from Lille for £72 million.

Pepe has made just 23 appearances this season, scoring 3 goals and contributing 6 assists. He has fallen down the pecking order at the Gunners and a move away from the club is anticipated.

PSG are set for Luis Campos to come in as the club's new director and he has been linked with a move for a player he had at Lille during his time at the Ligue 1 side.

But Pepe's agent Luis Ferrer's agency took to Twitter to shoot down rumors that the forward could join Campos at the Parc des Princes, saying (via PSG Talk):

“Our player Nicolas Pépé has never been offered to Paris Saint Germain."

LF360 @LF3601 Notre joueur Nicolas Pépé n'a jamais été proposé au Paris Saint Germain. Notre joueur Nicolas Pépé n'a jamais été proposé au Paris Saint Germain.

The Ivorian winger has managed 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 appearances in his three years in north London.

When the forward returned from international duty with Cote d'Ivoire at the African Cup of Nations in February, there was a feeling he may be given a chance. He had had an impressive tournament for the The Elephants, scoring 2 goals and making an assist in four matches.

But he has failed to dislodge the likes of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nktetiah and Gabriel Martinelli in Mikel Arteta's attack.

It remains to be seen if PSG will look to target the Ivorian forward.

Arsenal looking to re-sign Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry despite PSG and Pepe link seemingly over

Gnabry may be on the move this summer

In a move that could plunge Nicolas Pepe's future at Arsenal into more doubt, the Gunners are being linked with Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry.

The 26-year-old previously played for the Gunners from 2013 to 2016 before joining Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

He has since flourished in the German league, having moved to Bayern in 2017 and has an impressive record of 64 goals and 40 assists in 171 appearances.

However, contract talks between the player and the Bundesliga champions are at a stand-still and it's reported Arsenal are keeping tabs.

Bild (via The Sun) reports Bayern aren't willing to match the contractual demands of the German winger, which could open the door for the Gunners to pursue a deal.

Gnabry has previously spoken of how diffucult it was to leave north London back in 2016, saying (via The Sun):

"It was the hardest decision but I think it worked out well because I wanted to play. But as a club, Arsenal are top, top."

Gnabry has just a year left to run on his current deal at the Allianz Arena.

