"New coach, same sh*t" "Throwing his career away" - Twitter fans urge Chelsea attacker to leave due to lack of game time under Graham Potter

Football fans on Twitter are urging Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea due to a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge under new manager Graham Potter.
Pulisic watched on from the substitutes bench as the Blues dispatched of AC Milan in the Champions League on October 5 with a comfortable 3-0 victory.
Goals from Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James did the damage as Potter's men grabbed their first Champions League win of the season.
Potter has handed Pulisic 27 minutes of action in three games since taking over from Thomas Tuchel in early September.
The former Borussia Dortmund attacker provided a vital assist for Conor Gallagher in the last-gasp 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the weekend.
Yet, Pulisic was not involved in tonight's game and Potter's decision not to give the USMNT captain any minutes has not gone down well with fans on Twitter.
Some are claiming that Mason Mount is getting preferential treatment because he is English.
They are calling for the American to leave Stamford Bridge and earn himself more minutes elsewhere and here are some reactions:
Pulisic joined Chelsea from Dortmund in 2019 for £57.6 million and was viewed as the heir to legendary attacker Eden Hazard who had departed for Real Madrid.
His first season at Stamford Bridge saw him make 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing four assists.
It was in his second campaign that issues started to occur for the American from a playing time perspective.
Pulisic did make 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and contributing five assists in the 2021-22 campaign.
However, most of those appearances came from the substitutes bench and he has fallen further down the pecking order as time has progressed.
Newcastle United interested in Chelsea's Pulisic
Pulisic is reportedly a January transfer target for Premier League side Newcastle United and could be tempted by a move to Tyneside.
That potential transfer would be best for all parties involved as Chelsea would offload a player who they just can't seem to find a place in the team for.
Meanwhile, Pulisic can continue his career in the Premier League and become a standout player at a side climbing the table.
Newcastle would gain a forward who is a superstar from a commercial standpoint in the United States and one that improves their squad.
Whether that move comes to fruition remains to be seen, but if the Magpies do lodge a suitable bid, Chelsea should consider parting ways with the American.
He has two years left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.