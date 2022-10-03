Newcastle United offer could ‘tempt’ 24-year-old Chelsea star in January: Reports

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic could be tempted with a move to Newcastle United this January, as per GIVEMESPORT.

The club's new Saudi-backed consortium owners backed Magpies boss Eddie Howe with £120 million in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle lured the likes of Alexander Isak (£63 million), Sven Botman (£33 million), and Nick Pope (£10.3 million) to the Tyneside club.

The Magpies reportedly tried signing Chelsea's Pulisic on loan at the end of last season to no avail.

However, Howe is set to be backed once again in the winter transfer window, and it appears that a move for Pulisic may again be in the offing.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has said:

“I think if Newcastle made the right offer, that could be very tempting to Pulisic. But he’s one of the players that the World Cup is really going to influence now because he’s stuck at Chelsea until the World Cup."

He continued,

“If he then doesn’t have the best World Cup, he might feel shunned down the pecking order even further at Chelsea and then think, ‘okay, it’s better I just leave’. But if he has a great World Cup, then I think Chelsea wouldn’t want to get rid of him in January and will be more bullish about the situation.

"He’s playing under a new manager in Graham Potter who can galvanise him too. So that whole culture in the dressing room, from Pulisic’s point of view, has changed.”

Pulisic has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, making 38 appearances in all competitions last season and scored eight goals.

Most of those appearances came from the bench, with competition for places in the Blues' attack increasing season by season.

The west Londoners signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this past summer for £50.6 million which has only further jeopardized Pulisic's spot in the Chelsea XI.

He has made nine appearances this campaign and only two of them were as a starter.

The USMNT captain has two years left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea attacker Pulisic to get fresh chance under Graham Potter

Potter could offer Pulisic more opportunities

Pulisic's troubles at Stamford Bridge mostly came under former manager Thomas Tuchel. The American struggled for game time under the German.

Potter has now succeeded Tuchel and discussed Pulisic's situation prior to his side's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on October 2, saying:

"I think players go through periods of their careers where they have to suffer a little bit for whatever reason and don't get their gametime that they would like and it's part of the job, it's part of the sign up to being a Premier League player. It's not straightforward to be a regular in a top-four team."

