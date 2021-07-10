New PSG signing's agent reveals client's Real Madrid dream

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Achraf Hakimi's agent has revealed his client's dream is to return to Real Madrid 'some day'.

Hakimi is a Real Madrid youth product but wasn't offered consistent opportunities in the senior side, leading to his departure to Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan in 2018. After having impressed for the German side, he was snapped up by Inter Milan in 2020.

The right-back played a crucial role in Antonio Conte's side's Serie A title-winning run, prompting PSG to then sign him for €60 million.

But even after joining the French giants, Hakimi has his heart set on a return to Real Madrid, as his agent revealed. Hakimi's agent, Alejandro Camano, told Marca:

“We keep the excitement and the hope and the dream that Achraf returns to Real Madrid because he was born in Madrid, he grew up in Madrid and some day, he would like to play at Real Madrid.”

Interestingly, Real Madrid reportedly had a buyback clause in Hakimi's contract with Inter. But Los Blancos decided against activating it as the full-back moved to Paris.

✍️🆕 #WelcomeAchraf



The club is pleased to announce the arrival of @AchrafHakimi.



The 22-year-old Moroccan right-back, who also has Spanish nationality, has signed a five-year contract through June 30, 2026.



♥️💙 #WeAreParis https://t.co/Pml00Mga3A — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 6, 2021

Hakimi was upbeat after completing his move to Paris. He told the club’s website:

"I am a defender, with the soul of a striker! I like to make my contribution to the offensive edifice, to be in the attack, and I think that here there are great players who can help me on this aspect."

“And of course, I too can help the team achieve its goals. I have to help the team with my qualities and make them available to the team. The goal is to achieve together all the objectives of the club. Defensively, I can play at 3, 5, 4, 2. Everything the coach needs! I am at his disposal and that of the team," he added.

“I'm happy to be here, I'm looking forward to taking a new step, starting the job and meeting my teammates. I want to do great things here," the new PSG acquisition concluded.

PSG sign Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid after completing Hakimi deal

Paris Saint-Germain completed Hakimi's signing from Inter on Tuesday, July 6. The 22-year-old cost €60 million and was handed a five-year contract.

Hakimi was their second high-profile signing of the summer after Liverpool's Giorginio Wijnaldum, who joined them on a free transfer.

Only a couple of days after completing the Hakimi deal, PSG also signed Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid in what was their second free transfer of the summer.

The Parisians have also been linked with the likes of Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi, but those two players will not be easy to get on board.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee