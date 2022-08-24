Newcastle United pushing to sign Chelsea star on loan - Reports 

Newcastle United are pushing to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher on loan after securing the services of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, according to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph.

The midfielder spent the last season on loan at Crystal Palace, where he scored eight goals and provided five assists in 39 games across all competitions. He won the club's 'Player of the Year' award before heading back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Luke Edwards @LukeEdwardsTele Told #nufc pushing hard for Gallagher on loan from Chelsea after landing Isak from Real Sociedad. I have to be honest I have no idea where this leaves Pedro deal now. Some saying deal remains close, others saying Watford have rejected final bid already this week. We shall see Told #nufc pushing hard for Gallagher on loan from Chelsea after landing Isak from Real Sociedad. I have to be honest I have no idea where this leaves Pedro deal now. Some saying deal remains close, others saying Watford have rejected final bid already this week. We shall see

He finally made his senior debut for Chelsea when he came on as a substitute in the dying embers of their 1-0 opening day Premier League win against Everton. Another appearance off the bench followed in the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

He was handed his first competitive start for the Blues in their 3-0 loss against Leeds United at Elland Road on August 21. He was substituted in the 64th minute after a forgettable performance in midfield.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has a big decision on his hands regarding the immediate future of the 22-year-old midfielder. A loan move to the Toons could help get the desired playing time he needs to make his case for traveling with England to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, the Blues could use his services this season, especially if their senior midfielders get injured or are suspended. After all, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic aren't immune from injury and burnout.

Chelsea defender on the radar of several European clubs

According to 90min, Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah is attracting interest from several European clubs, including Serie A giants AS Roma and Inter Milan.

The player also has interest from Premier League clubs. Everton, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Southampton have made enquiries for the English centre-back.

Chelsea have been understaffed in defense ever since the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Manager Thomas Tuchel has overseen the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly, but that is not enough.

37-year-old Thiago Silva cannot be counted on to start every game this season, while Cesar Azpilicueta (32) isn't getting any younger either. Despite the crisis at the back, Chalobah is yet to feature in a game for the Blues this month.

A move elsewhere could help him get some playing time under his belt and continue his development. Both Gallagher and Chalobah are Cobham graduates who have shown that they can do a good job at a Premier League club.

Whether Chelsea will allow the duo to leave without bringing in any faces before the September 1 transfer window deadline remains to be seen. Gallagher has three years left on his contract while Chalobah's deal expires in the summer of 2026.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit