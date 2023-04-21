"Next coach is Ted Lasso", "Nobody wants to manage Chelsea" - Twitter reacts as 2 frontrunners drop out of race for Blues' managerial role

Chelsea fans were dealt more misery with reports claiming that Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are no longer in the running for the managerial job.

The Blues are on the hunt for a permanent replacement for Graham Potter, who was sacked in March. Their search has seen them hold talks with Nagelsmann, Enrique and most recently Mauricio Pochettino.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported today (April 21) that Nagelsmann has decided against succeeding Potter. To make matters worse, Romano adds that Enrique is no longer in the race.

Nagelsmann was Chelsea's top target for the role after being sacked by Bayern Munich last month. The German led the Bavarians to the Bundesliga title last season and had his side on course for a treble before his sacking.

Meanwhile, Enrique was a massive success at Barcelona from 2014 til 2017. He won the Champions League once and La Liga title twice. The Spanish coach has been jobless since leaving his post as Spain national team boss after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It appears that Chelsea will now concentrate on luring Pochettino to the club. A stumbling block in this is that the Argentine previously coached their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues' chaotic managerial hunt is just the icing on what has been a tumultuous season at Stamford Bridge. The west Londoners will end the season trophyless and have little to no chance of a top-four finish. They are 11th in the league, 17 points off Champions League qualification with seven games remaining.

One fan has jokingly tipped co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali to turn their attention to US American TV show character Ted Lasso:

"Next coach is Ted Lasso, here we go!"

Another fan pointed out that many managerial candidates are dropping out of the race to succeed Potter:

"Nobody wants to manage Chelsea."

Here's how Twitter reacted to reports claiming two of Chelsea's targets have decided not to become their next boss:

P99 @Paolo_Hr @CFCPys @FabrizioRomano You have to be joking. Why? Why? No Enrique and now no Nagelsman? This can’t be real. I’m just gonna pretend I didn’t see this news and fab has a bad source on this one. @CFCPys @FabrizioRomano You have to be joking. Why? Why? No Enrique and now no Nagelsman? This can’t be real. I’m just gonna pretend I didn’t see this news and fab has a bad source on this one.

solid_Zer0 @Linkthrone321 @FabrizioRomano No way Chelsea lost Nagelsmann and Enrique the same week. They’re well and truly finished. @FabrizioRomano No way Chelsea lost Nagelsmann and Enrique the same week. They’re well and truly finished.

Manchester City interested in replacing Ilkay Gundogan with Chelsea' Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City monitor Kovacic's situation at Stamford Bridge.

There is just as much uncertainty over Chelsea players' futures as there is in their managerial pursuit. Many first-team members' situations at the club are being speculated amid their poor season and the need to comply with Financial FairPlay.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Manchester City are eyeing a move for Mateo Kovacic, 28, as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan. The latter's contract expires at the end of the season and Barcelona are keen on him.

Kovacic's current deal with the west London outfit expires in 2024 but he could be off in the summer. The Croatian has scored two goals and provided one assist in 33 games across competitions this season.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are set to make a decision over Kovacic's future as he enters the final 12 months of his contract. City are monitoring the situation and could move for the midfielder in the summer.

