"Next summer, this could be a topic" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Real Madrid might make an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024.

Mbappe's current contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire in 2025. However, the club has struggled this season. While they look likely to win the Ligue 1, PSG failed in the UEFA Champions League yet again.

Manager Christophe Galtier's position is under speculation as well. Hence, The Telegraph reported that Real Madrid could look to sign the French winger this summer.

Romano, however, believes that a potential move this summer is unlikely for Mbappe. He said (via CBSSportsGolazo):

“Real Madrid going for Kylian Mbappé this summer is difficult. Next summer, this could be a topic but for this summer it’s really complicated to sign Kylian Mbappé.”

Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos last summer after the expiration of his previous contract with PSG. However, he decided to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman has had an excellent individual 2022-23 campaign for club and country. He won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring eight goals. For PSG, meanwhile, Mbappe has scored 36 goals and provided nine assists in 39 games across competitions this campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti provides squad update ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Getafe

Real Madrid are set to host Getafe in La Liga on Saturday, May 13. This comes after their draining 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday. They will play the second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday, May 18.

Hence, many expect manager Carlo Ancelotti to rotate his side heavily against Getafe on Saturday. In a pre-match press conference, the Italian provided an update on the same, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“For us, we want to play well and win every game. A good performance keeps up your good form, whereas a bad performance could create concerns that we don’t need. We’ll have time after this game to recover well because the Manchester City game isn’t until Wednesday. There are a few players with slight knocks from Tuesday’s game, such as Benzema, Alaba and Rodrygo. We’ll evaluate those three tomorrow."

He added:

"But, Mendy and Ceballos are back and could play tomorrow. Courtois and Vinícius are going to play tomorrow. Maybe not from the start, but we’re going to field a very very competitive line-up because we have a deep squad. I won’t say who’s going to play, because I don’t want to give my dear friend José Bordalás an advantage.”

Real Madrid are third in the La Liga table, 14 points behind leaders Barcelona and one point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid.

