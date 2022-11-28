"Neymar is the best player in our team" - Brazil superstar makes brutally honest confession ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland 

Casemiro has put an end to any uncertainty about Neymar Jr.'s status for Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Switzerland on November 28.

The Manchester United midfielder has confirmed that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker will not play in their country's next game. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's 2-0 win against Serbia in their World Cup opener on November 24.

He was substituted in the 80th minute, and it was confirmed after the game that his ankle was swollen.

Manager Tite is spoilt for choice when it comes to picking attackers.

He could replace the former Barcelona winger with anyone from Rodrygo Goes, Antony or Gabriel Jesus.

Speaking about Neymar, Casemiro claimed that the PSG man is the country's best attacker and his presence will be missed against the Swiss.

Speaking at a press conference, the former Real Madrid midfielder claimed (h/t Get World Cup Football News):

"He is one of the best players in the world and, unfortunately, he will not be there for the next game. We have quality players, but, when comparing them with Neymar, it’s difficult to find one at his level."

Casemiro added:

"We have other players who are playing well: Vinicius, Raphinha, Richarlison, Jesús, Rodrygo, Martinelli… the range of options is broad, which is good for us, but we have to be realistic and accept that Neymar is the best player in our team."

While initial reports ruled Neymar out for both of Brazil's group-stage games, there is a renewed belief that he could feature against Cameroon on 2 December. He promised to score at least five goals in Qatar, and he could yet live by his words if he returns to action in time.

Brazil will qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds with a win against Switzerland

Brazil will qualify for the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a win against Switzerland, who also won their group-stage opener. The Swiss beat Cameroon via a 1-0 scoreline.

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition UOL:



Neymar walks normally and the swelling in his ankle is gone.



He could play against Cameroon, depending on the result against Switzerland. UOL:Neymar walks normally and the swelling in his ankle is gone.He could play against Cameroon, depending on the result against Switzerland. 🚨UOL: Neymar walks normally and the swelling in his ankle is gone. He could play against Cameroon, depending on the result against Switzerland. https://t.co/XTS4FxFext

Brazil have participated in every edition of the World Cup since its inception in 1930.

However, they haven't been eliminated in the first stage of the tournament since 1966, when they amassed just three points from three games. They have also won the tournament a record five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002).

With or without Neymar, they are expected to comfortably qualify for the knockout rounds.

