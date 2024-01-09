Neymar Jr transferred €150,000 to former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves to help latter in trial for sexual assault charges - Reports

With Dani Alves battling legal charges, reports have surfaced that his former Barcelona and Brazil teammate Neymar has pitched in to provide Alves with monetary aid. The Al Hilal forward seemingly transferred a whopping €150,000 to Dani Alves to help him pay for the settlement needed to move forward in the case.

The former Sevilla defender is currently in Barcelona owing to his ongoing court proceedings. Alves is currently involved in a sexual offense case, having been accused of assaulting a 23-year-old woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2021. While the three-time Champions League winner claims the act was consensual, he is yet to prove his innocence, with his trial set to take place in February 2024.

According to reports by UOL, Alves' assets are currently frozen due to his association with another case involving his ex-wife, Dinorah Santana. The Brazilian defender has reportedly been sued by his former partner for the non-payment of alimony, leading the authorities to put a stay order on his resources.

Consequently, Neymar has had to intervene to help his long-time partner on the pitch. The 31-year-old forward reportedly transferred €150,000 to Spanish courts as 'mitigating compensation for damage caused' on behalf of Alves.

Dani Alves is currently facing a potential sentence of four to 15 years, provided that he is found guilty. However, now that Neymar has paid the aforementioned amount to cover the damages, the Spanish prosecutor involved is now gunning for a nine-year prison term (via Reuters).

As per UOL, Alves also appointed Gustavo Xisto, a long-term representative of Neymar's father's companies, as his attorney-in-fact. With the former Barcelona right-back facing a whirlwind of legal troubles, only time will tell if he can walk out of the scuffle unscathed.

Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is currently being investigated

The world of football changed forever when Neymar became the first player to break the €200m mark during his record-breaking transfer from Barcelona to PSG. However, recent reports suggest that the said transfer is now being investigated by the French government on the suspicions of corruption.

As published by Barca Blaugranes, the personnel involved in the debacle include Hugues Renson, a lawmaker associated with French president Emanuel Macron, and Jean-Martial Ribes, a PSG executive. Apparently, the two had brokered a deal where Rensen guaranteed tax advantages to facilitate the multi-million dollar transfer.

In exchange, he received match tickets at the Parc des Princes, among other benefits, from Ribes. Supposedly, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was also present at several meetings held between Rensen and Ribes. The final verdict of the investigation and the consequent repercussions for Rensen and PSG are yet to see the light of day.