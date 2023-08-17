Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi goes shopping as she prepares to have her first child

Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi is expecting her first child with the ace footballer and expressed her excitement about the same.

The two have had a rocky journey as Neymar publicly admitted being unfaithful to his family on Instagram.

"Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public. Can't imagine without you. I don't know if we'll work out, but TODAY you're sure I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US. I love you ❤️," Neymar wrote.

However, Bruna is determined not to let any incident or rumor ruin her excitement ahead of the birth of her first baby. The model has been very active on Instagram and shares details about her pregnancy with her followers daily.

She recently posted a story showing her followers different baby clothes and shoes she purchased for her soon-to-be-born baby.

Are Neymar and Bruna Biancardi still together?

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child soon. However, fatherhood is not new to the former Paris Saint-Germain star as he had his first child Davi Lucca with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

Bruna and Neymar, who recently signed for Al-Hilal, announced their relationship in 2022 before stating that she was pregnant in early 2023.

"We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier 🙏🏼 You will arrive in a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, uncles and aunts who already love you very much! Come soon son, we're looking forward to you! ❤️✨," the couple wrote on Instagram.

Unfortunately, reports came out that the couple broke up in August 2022, with Bruna confirming the same on her Instagram account.

“I’ve always been myself and you guys know this, but since you guys keep asking, I’d like to make it clear that I am not in a relationship—for a while now—and there was no cheating. Don’t believe everything you see. I have a lot of love for him and his family! Please stop mentioning my name. Thank you!” she wrote.

However, their breakup was short-lived as the two reconciled in December 2022. And four months later, Bruna and Neymar announced her pregnancy.

Things seemed great for both until Neymar revealed that he cheated on her.

Whether the two are still dating or broken up is unconfirmed, but Bruna and Neymar seem to be on good terms as they have been spotted together multiple times of late.