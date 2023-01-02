NFL star Tommy Tremble copies Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration days after Portugal captain rejected MLS transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity remains as high as ever, even after his move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr. The Portuguese's influence across the globe was evident once again when Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble performed his iconic ‘siu’ celebration after scoring the first touchdown of 2023 during Sunday’s NFL clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers came into the game against the Buccaneers on the back of a poor record this season, as evident in their six wins and nine losses. However, they still had a shot at making the playoffs and needed to beat the Tom Brady-led franchise to keep their chances alive.

The Panthers started the game well and Tremble collected a pass from quarterback Sam Darnold before going on to score a touchdown. The 22-year-old celebrated by jumping in the air and imitating Ronaldo's iconic celebration. But a strong showing from the Bucs in the second and fourth quarters saw them close out a 30-24 victory to clinch the NFC South title.

Tremble is not the first player to do the 'siu' in the NFL. In 2015, then-New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. performed the same celebration after a touchdown.

However, American sports fans could have had the opportunity to witness the celebration performed by Ronaldo himself, as the former Manchester United striker reportedly received an offer to continue his career in the MLS with Sporting Kansas City.

According to reports, the team even called upon Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback, to try and convince the former Real Madrid forward to sign for the team. Ultimately, the striker decided to join the Saudi Arabian outfit instead, on a deal reportedly worth € 200 million per year.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr deal has World Cup 2030 clause

Ronaldo has gone to the Middle East, joining Saudi club Al-Nassr,

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi club Al-Nassr on a mammoth contract that will see him become the highest-paid footballer of all time. While the Portuguese superstar is set to earn about $200 million per year, his contract with the team involves a clause that will see him join Lionel Messi as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's bid for the 2030 World Cup.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Cristiano Ronaldo 'will become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid due to a clause in his Al-Nassr contract' trib.al/LutmPPm Cristiano Ronaldo 'will become an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid due to a clause in his Al-Nassr contract' trib.al/LutmPPm

The 2026 World Cup is set to take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico, but the hosts of the 2030 edition have not been decided yet.

Saudi Arabia is expected to launch a bid along with Egypt and Greece which, if successful, will become the first World Cup held across multiple continents.

With both Ronaldo and Messi roped in for the Saudi cause, they will likely go against their home nations, with reports that Portugal and Spain are expected to submit a proposal, as well as Argentina along with Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Poll : 0 votes