"No bigger talent in the world" - Xavi makes bold claim on Barcelona star after 4-1 Valencia victory

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has showered praise on Pedri for his performance in the 4-1 La Liga victory over Valencia on Sunday. The 19-year-old came on as a substitute in the second half, and left his mark on the game with an inspiring display.

Pedri immediately introduced calmness and composure after replacing another teenager Gavi in the 60th minute. Thanks to his commanding performance in the middle of the park, Barcelona regained control of proceedings.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Barcelona in the first half against Valencia:



- 3 shots.

- 3 shots on target.

- 3 goals. Barcelona in the first half against Valencia:- 3 shots.- 3 shots on target.- 3 goals. https://t.co/une0gTx1YN

More impressively, the Spaniard needed just three minutes to get his name on the scoresheet, scoring the Blaugrana's fourth of the night with a thundering long-range effort. Following the game, Xavi couldn't help but shower the midfielder with praise.

The manager told BarcaTV+:

“Pedri is superb, what he does, how he turns, the timing of space time… Perhaps he is already the best in the world in his position; it is wonderful to have him in the team. He gives us pause, calm; now he scores goals… he is a brilliant player. There is no bigger talent in the world than Pedri. We have to take care of him… He is just 19!”

It was just another day in the office for the young midfielder, who continues to wow with his incredible talent. In fact, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say he has been one of the brightest talents at the Camp Nou, especially in recent weeks.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PEDRI WHAT A HIT PEDRI WHAT A HIT 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/oYQp6H10gt

So far this term, the Spaniard has made ten appearances for the Blaugrana across competitions, recording two goals. Xavi will hope he stays fit as the decisive phase of the campaign approaches.

What's next for Barcelona?

The midfielder continues to impress with his amazing talent.

Barcelona will look to get the job done when they clash with Napoli in the second leg of their Europa League knockout playoff tie in Thursday. The two clubs played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou last week.

The Blaugrana will then return to La Liga action against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. It remains to be seen how Xavi's men fare in the two fixtures. Barcelona are fourth in the La Liga standings, level on points with defending champions Atletico Madrid, who have played a game more. However, Xavi's men trail league leaders Real Madrid by 15 points, albeit with a game in hand.

Edited by Bhargav