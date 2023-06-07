“No more chances for Barcelona” – Fabrizio Romano delivers massive ‘here we go’ update on Lionel Messi’s next club

Lionel Messi's move to MLS side Inter Miami has been confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano with Barcelona missing out on the Argentine icon.

Romano has given the 'here we go' on the 35-year-old's move to the Herons and the legendary forward is set to make an announcement in due course. Barca's hopes of resigning Messi are over.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours



Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen.



𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎

#Messi #MLS BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen.𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎 🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS next season. No more chances for Barcelona despite trying to make it happen.𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎#Messi #MLS https://t.co/UYqemodrxk

Lionel Messi becomes the latest high-profile name to join the MLS. He follows the likes of David Beckham (Miami owner), Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, and Thierry Henry who all spent the latter stages of their careers in the United States.

Barcelona were eager to seal Messi's return to Camp Nou after the Argentine icon left in 2021. The Catalan giants could not afford a new contract for their famous number 10 at the time.

The Blaugrana's financial issues have once again complicated matters regarding the La Liga giants and Messi. They need to shed €200 million off their wage bill to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Messi will now head to DRV PNK Stadium and joins the MLS side who are rock-bottom of the Eastern Conference this season. However, the iconic forward may be joined by a familiar face at the Herons. Reports claim that they are looking to appoint his former Barca and Argentina coach Gerardo Martino as their new permanent manager.

The departing PSG attacker has been in spectacular form this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists. He leaves the Parc des Princes as a two-time Ligue 1 champion. He will be a free agent when his contract with the Parisians expires at the end of June.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained why Lionel Messi left in 2021

Lionel Messi was emotional as he bid farewell in 2021.

Lionel Messi departed Barcelona in 2021 in bittersweet circumstances as he wanted to continue with the Blaugrana. The Argentine became an icon at Camp Nou, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 games.

However, Barca's financial issues meant they were unable to afford to offer their iconic attacker a new deal. He headed to PSG on a two-year deal and gave an emotional goodbye in his farewell ceremony in Catalonia.

The Catalan giants' president Joan Laporta explained that he had to put the club first when Messi left in 2021. He said last year when asked about the departure of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner:

"I had to put Barca ahead of the best player in the history of football. In those moments of financial ruin I could not retain him. I think it was the best for the club. Right now he is a PSG player and I prefer not to talk about him."

Lionel Messi yearned for a return to Camp Nou this summer. His father Jorge confirmed this but a deal was always in doubt due to the club's finances. Whether the Argentine will ever return to Barcelona remains to be seen.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes