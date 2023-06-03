Inter Miami eye former Barcelona manager as they look to lure Lionel Messi - Reports

MLS side Inter Miami are reportedly keen on appointing former Barcelona coach Gerardo Tata Martino as their new manager as they continue their pursuit of Lionel Messi.

TUDN journalist Luis Omar Tapia (via Marca) reports that Martino has become the frontrunner to replace Phil Neville who was sacked by the Herons yesterday (June 2). The Argentine coach recently resigned from his position as Mexico national team boss after their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages.

Martino is an astute option given his glowing resume of coaching the likes of Barcelona, Argentina, Atlanta United, and Mexico. He has won the Supercopa de Espana and the MLS Cup during his managerial career. Miami hope that his appointment can persuade Lionel Messi on a move to DRV PNK Stadium.

The Argentine icon played under Martino from 2013 to 2016 for La Abiceleste. He also made 46 appearances for the coach when he was in charge of Barca from 2013 to 2014.

Messi, 35, is leaving PSG once his contract expires at the end of June and he is wanted by the Herons. They are long-term admirers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with David Beckham the MLS franchise's owner.

Miami's former manager Neville admitted back in February that the club were interested in Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets. He told The Times:

“I’m not going to deny [it and say] there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football."

However, the Herons are rivaled by Barcelona and Al Hilal for Messi's signature. The Catalan giants have made their intentions clear in public over their desire to resign the legendary forward. Meanwhile, Al-Za'eem have reportedly set June 6 as the date they want to announce his potential signing.

Barcelona boss Xavi says that the club are ready to welcome Lionel Messi back

Xavi is ready to welcome Lionel Messi back.

Lionel Messi left Camp Nou in 2021 when the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract for their iconic attacker. He became a six-time Ballon d'Or winner during his time in Catalonia, scoring 672 goals and contributing 303 assists in 778 games.

Barcelona didn't want to lose their famous no.10 but financial complications led to a sad departure for the Argentine. However, talk of a potential return to the Catalan giants has never gone away since he joined PSG.

Barca boss Xavi has confirmed his club's intentions on securing Messi's reunion and that he even has a plan for him in his system. He said:

“He knows we're ready to welcome him. Nothing has changed, we have chances. We want Leo here. Let him decide. I'm ready to include him in our system.”

Messi has been in superb form for PSG this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists in 40 games across competitions. His final appearance for the Ligue 1 champions comes today against Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes. He will then make a decision over his future as he bows out of Paris.

Poll : 0 votes