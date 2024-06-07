"No longer a 'go to' destination" - Pundit suggests Manchester United has lost its pull after missing out on PL star

Richard Keys thinks Manchester United has lost its appeal after they failed to hijack Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo deal. The English defender has joined the Blues after his contract with Fulham expired.

Keys feels the Red Devils' failure to persuade Adarabioyo to snub a Stamford Bridge move speaks volumes of their pulling power. The beIN Sports presenter wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"If Utd can’t persuade the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo to join them that tells me they are no longer a ‘go to’ destination for top players."

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United tried making a late play for Adarabioyo, but he'd already agreed to join the west Londoners. His arrival at Stamford Bridge was confirmed on Thursday (June 6), and he will officially join on June 30.

Adarabioyo, 26, was a long-term United target, and they had previously indicated their interest. He enjoyed a fine season at Fulham, helping Marco Silva's side keep seven clean sheets in 25 games across competitions.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new centre-back as they look to replace Raphael Varane. Adarabioyo knows the club's new technical director, Jason Wilcox, from his time in Manchester City's youth system. He has chosen Chelsea, which means he'll remain in west London.

Manchester United could reportedly miss out on their other defensive target Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro appears to favor joining Carlo Ancelotti (above) at Real Madrid.

Leny Yoro is another option for Manchester United this summer as they look to strengthen their defense. Varane's departure and poor defensive performance last season mean action must be taken.

The French teenage defender is earning plaudits in Ligue 1 after a sensational past season with LOSC Lille. He helped his side keep 20 clean sheets in 44 games across competitions while scoring three goals.

Real Madrid are reportedly Yoro's priority amid interest from several European giants, including Manchester United. He has a year left on his contract and is expected to leave Decathlon Arena this summer.

Yoro, 18, is one of Europe's most highly sought-after teenage talents and will fetch a hefty fee. The Red Devils look to have already made a move for him by making a €60 million offer for Varane's potential replacement.

Erik ten Hag's future is still uncertain, which casts doubts over United's transfer activity and what they intend to do. If INEOS opts to part ways with the Dutchman, then a new manager may want to implement a different formation or philosophy.

